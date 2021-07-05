Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Quiz
QUIZ! PV Sindhu Birthday — How well do you know her?
Tokyo Olympics-bound badminton star PV Sindhu turns 26 today. Answer this simple quiz without taking the help of Google.
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu turns 26 on Monday, July 5. The shuttler became a national hero after becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics and there has been no looking back since then.
Sindhu will enter Tokyo Olympics later this month as one of India's potential medal hope. Before that, we thought of testing your knowledge about her with a simple quiz.
