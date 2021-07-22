Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Quiz
QUIZ: Can you name all the medal winners from India at the Olympics?
Take this quiz and see how well you remember our Indian Olympic legends.
India has seen an increase in the number of medals won in individual games at the Olympics in recent editions. India hopes to increase its medal tally at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics by sending the best athletes from the country.
Test your knowledge of our Olympic legends by taking this quiz:
Next Story