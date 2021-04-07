Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Quiz

IPL players to have tested positive for Coronavirus

Name all four IPL 2021 Coronavirus positive players

IPL players to have tested positive for Coronavirus
X

IPL Trophy (Source: DNA India)

By

Team Bridge

Published: 7 April 2021 9:25 AM GMT

Hello, Quizzers!

The shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic looms over the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With four players testing positive, the atmosphere within the bio-bubble will certainly be tensed.

As of 12 PM on 7th April, four players have tested positive for Covid-19. Can you recall the names of these players?


Quiz Indian Premier League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X