Industrialist and polo enthusiast Sunjay Kapur dies

Sunjay Kapur, a leading Indian industrialist and passionate polo player, passed away on Thursday in England after suffering a sudden heart attack during a polo match.

The 53-year-old was playing at the prestigious Guards Polo Club in Windsor when he reportedly swallowed a bee, resulting in internal irritation and respiratory distress that led to cardiac arrest.

Kapur, who was the patron of his own team Aureus, was playing against Sujan, captained by hotelier and fellow polo enthusiast Jaisal Singh. Witnesses say he signaled discomfort during the game, exited the field, and collapsed soon after.

Immediate medical attention was provided, but efforts to revive him failed.

A statement from Sona Comstar, the mobility technology firm Kapur chaired, is awaited. Tributes poured in from friends, business associates, and the polo community. Author and commentator Suhel Seth wrote on X :

Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 12, 2025

A life lived on horseback

Polo was not just a sport for Kapur — it was a lifelong passion. An alumnus of The Doon School, he began riding at an early age and later became a central figure in India’s modern polo scene.

He actively participated in prestigious tournaments, including the Indian Open Polo Championship, Sir Pratap Singh Cup, and MP Cup, leading teams like Sona Koyo and Aureus to multiple victories.

Under his patronage, corporate involvement in Indian polo deepened. Kapur’s teams were known for blending young talent with seasoned riders, helping reinvigorate interest in the sport among India’s elite and global patrons alike.

He was regarded as a key link between the old-world charm of royal polo and its 21st-century corporate resurgence.

Kapur served as the Chairman of Sona Comstar, an automotive technology company specializing in precision components for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Headquartered in Gurugram and operating globally, the firm emerged as a leader in the electric mobility space under his stewardship. He was also a noted voice in Indian industry, having recently taken over as Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Northern Region.

Remembering a gentleman rider

Kapur’s sudden passing during a sport he loved underscores the physical demands of high-speed equestrian games.

Polo, often associated with opulence, requires a fair amount of physical conditioning.

Experts warn that even seasoned athletes must regularly monitor heart health, especially during intense physical exertion.

Sunjay Kapur leaves behind a legacy that bridges business excellence and sporting passion.

Kapur’s personal life was often in the media spotlight.

He was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. After their separation, he married entrepreneur Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son, Azarius.