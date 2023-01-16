Indian Arena Polo League to debut in April 2023

The Indian Polo Association and PS Ventures, today announced the dates for the first edition of the Indian Arena Polo League (IAPL).



The Arena Polo League will be a four-week affair, commencing on April 13th in Delhi. The High-powered league will attract players from 20 countries who will participate in the auction process. Top Indian players like Simran Shergill, Dhruvpal Godara, Shamsheer Ali, Col Vishal Chauhan and the current Indian Captain HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur will also be playing in the League. The League will be played in the Arena Polo format which is the quicker and more exciting format of the game. Team Owners will own 6 franchisees in this league and all the matches will be broadcast live on TV and OTT platforms.

Polo is India's gift to the world, the first polo club in India was established at Silchar, Assam in 1834. In 1862, the oldest polo club, still in existence, Calcutta Polo Club, was established by two British soldiers, Sherer and Captain Robert Stewart and it is from here that the sport spread across the world.

Secretary of the Indian Polo Association, Col. Rohit Dagar said, "The intention to create the Indian Arena Polo League has complete support of the IPA. With the advent of IAPL the sport of Polo will gain a younger & global audience."

Additionally, Former Captain of the Indian Polo Team & Co-Founder & CEO of the Indian Arena Polo League, Col. Tarun Sirohi added, "We are going create a Lifestyle experience having Fashion, Glamour & Luxury centered around the sport of Polo. A truly world class product which India has never seen before"

Starting April 13th, the matches will be played in Delhi and Jaipur. Arena Polo is similar to the T20 version of cricket, with smaller grounds, bigger balls, coloured clothing, cheerleaders, etc. The League will be the first of its kind in the world. The first edition is going to start on April 13th and the finals will be played on May 7th.

Arena polo is fast gaining popularity all over the world including India, the United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Spain and Australia. The Federation of International Polo is an active supporter of the league and will include the league in its international marquee event calendar. The league will be a perfect amalgamation of sport, fashion and lifestyle.