PokerBaazi partners with PokerGO to bring largest collection of global poker content exclusively in Hindi

PokerBaazi, India’s No.1 online poker platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with PokerGO, the world’s largest poker streaming OTT content company based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. The partnership will see PokerGO and PokerBaazi bring top poker content in the Hindi language for Indian audiences. With the objective of amping up the growing awareness of poker in India, this collaboration will showcase gripping content covering some of the world's best poker players.

The partnership comes at a time when PokerBaazi is witnessing growth not just from metros but from Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India.

Owing to this strategic partnership with PokerGO, Indian poker enthusiasts can now indulge in the thrill and excitement of poker action anytime, anywhere, from prestigious tournaments like the World Series of Poker to renowned poker series such as High Stakes Poker, Poker After Dark, and more. The content will be released in Hindi and will go live on PokerGO India’s social media handles as well as on the PokerBaazi application.

“Together with market leader PokerBaazi, we form the strongest and most robust poker entertainment offering servicing India,” said Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO. “Poker is a global game, and India's appetite for the game is no secret and only going to grow. We are proud to partner with PokerBaazi and expand poker's reach.”

Commenting on the partnership, Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO at Baazi Games, said, “Viewership of content has been an important factor in the growth of most global sports and Poker is no different. Our partnership with PokerGO will not only bring highly engaging poker content but also enable the viewers to constantly learn about the sport by watching the masters of the game at play.”