National Poker Series 2022 breaks last year's record, gets ready for finals in Goa

New Delhi, March 22, 2022: India's most notable poker series - National Poker Series India (NPS) 2022, hosted on PokerBaazi.com is all set to host final tables of its three marquee tournaments in Goa. The series which began on March 6, 2022, has attracted more than 96000 entries.

While the overall series has already surpassed 2021's numbers of over 83000 entries, the NPS Main Event, individually has recorded a huge turnout with a total of 6202 entries while the Golden Rush tournament was once again the most played event with nearly 15000 entries.

The tournament has already received a great reception from across the length and breadth of the country. The top 5 states that emerged with the most medals so far are Maharashtra (2588 entries), New Delhi (2176 entries), Rajasthan (1284 entries), Uttar Pradesh (1441entries) and Haryana (1071 entries).

Heading into the final tables in Goa, Shagun Jain from Jaipur has already won 4 Gold & 2 Silver medals, Rohit Begwani from Churu, Rajasthan has won 4 Gold medals, and Dhaval Doshi from Mumbai has won 1 Gold & 3 Silver medals. They have emerged as top 3 podium finishers so far and are likely to emerge as the NPS Podium winners who will get a chance to represent India at the world's biggest poker stage in Las Vegas, USA.

The final tables will be held at Goa from March 23-25 at the Majestic Pride Casino located in the waters of the famous Mandovi River.

Official Website

Official YouTube Channel

Hosting site

PokerBaazi.com

PokerBaazi.com is India's biggest online poker platform that provides players with an opportunity to play poker with fun engaging features on an award-winning app in a safe and secured manner. The 24/7 customer support, user-friendly interface as well as wide array of tournaments, makes PokerBaazi.com an engaging platform to get involved with. Spearheaded by Founder & CEO of Baazi Games – Mr. Navkiran Singh, the platform currently has 2 million-plus registered users, which depicts a mushrooming growth of the platform's reach since its inception in late 2014. The achievements of PokerBaazi.com are unprecedented, as it stands as a pioneer in the online poker landscape by bringing forth an award-winning poker app and unique tournaments and series such as EndBoss, which is the biggest ever poker tournament in the country.