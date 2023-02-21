India gears up for National Poker Series 2023

India’s most coveted poker tournament, National Poker Series India (NPS) hosted on PokerBaazi has announced its 2023 edition with its latest campaign, ‘Ab India Khelega Glory Ke Liye’.

This year’s edition will award gold, silver and bronze medals to podium finishers in a total of 107 tournaments and three NPS podium medals for the finishers with the highest medal tallies who will be crowned the NPS India 2023 champions.

The tournaments will also award prize money of INR 25 Crore and begin on 29th March, however, players can already register for them on the PokerBaazi app and also play practice tournaments.

The full schedule is available on the website - https://nationalpokerseries. in/

The campaign will build awareness and get active participation in the National Poker Series 2023. The communication taps into the cultural insight that sportsmen and athletes strive to be recognized as the best in their respective sports, and how that hard work and perseverance brings glory and success.

The same holds true for poker players who win both gold & glory as National Poker Series champions with their skills and grit.

The new campaign features a series of two films that highlight the pride and glory that comes with winning the National Poker Series. The campaign aims to inspire and motivate players, both men and women to strive for greatness in the game and to establish poker as a sport that demands the highest levels of skill and strategy.

The creative storytelling, music and elements of surprise give registering for the tournament a ‘pull factor.’ With this campaign, the aim is to make the National Poker Series a success and inspire players to join and be a part of this ultimate game of glory.

By using a simple cinematic device, the ads were able to create visually engaging films, portraying the transformation in their life.

Here are the links of the films:

Film 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=hRj3dsWvfOA

Film 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=JEsdjKuCc8I

The series has had more than 180K entries and 450+ medals, across 150 events over the past two years.

On the announcement, Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO, Baazi Games said, "We, at PokerBaazi, are honoured to host the National Poker Series India once again. The two editions’ record-breaking entries across demographies and regions were a testament to establishing the NPS legacy. We see NPS India as the true podium of glory for the sport of Poker in India and are excited to celebrate the champions in the making."

The general perception of poker is that it is just a game. Whereas globally it is considered to be a sport which involves an immense amount of skill to play and the ones with the right skills can achieve ultimate glory. National Poker Series as a platform is providing this opportunity to poker players in India.

"We wanted to talk to poker enthusiasts and new poker players alike and give them a clear sense that poker, more than just entertainment, can also be life-changing if you play it right. And National Poker Series hosted on PokerBaazi is your opportunity to experience that.

A simple yet interesting creative device of life-changing in an instant for a youngster, landing him/her in the spotlight helped us capture this thought in a short duration", said Nitin Pradhan, the Creative Head at DDB Mudra South.

The 360° Campaign is launched across multiple platforms, including Television, OTT, digital platforms, outdoors and social media. The campaign is expected to reach a diverse set of audience of poker players and enthusiasts and establish the National Poker Series as the go-to tournament for players who seek both gold and glory.