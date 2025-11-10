World Pickleball League Season 2 Draft welcomes global talent from 18 countries

The World Pickleball League (WPBL) entered a new chapter today as the Season 2 Player Draft was conducted in Mumbai. All seven teams finalised their eight-member squads from a pool of 114 registered players, representing 25 countries across five continents.

The final roster of 56 players features a mix of experienced athletes and emerging young talent from around the world, representing 18 nationalities, making this WPBL’s most diverse line-up yet. Season 2 introduces a more layered competitive landscape. The draft room was sharper, with teams deploying stronger scouting systems and different strategies to build balanced squads.

Gaurav Natekar, Founder and CEO of WPBL, said, “This draft is reflective of the future we are building. Over a year ago, WPBL was an idea, and now players across continents are choosing this league. The scouting this year was far more evolved, and what excites us most is the surge of young talent entering the system. You can feel a shift in the energy, the ambition, and the belief. Every franchise has been deliberate and strategic, covering all bases with precision. We have witnessed increased participation from Indian players this season, which is encouraging to see. The League is committed towards the development of Indian players and providing a platform and pathway to showcase their talents at the highest stage.”

“Season 2 promises high-octane sporting action mixed with lively entertainment and fan engagement, producing an atmosphere that captures the attention of players, fans, and sponsors alike.”

WPBL is positioned as a sportainment property, where high-speed pickleball is paired with curated fan experiences, live entertainment, and premium hospitality. It blends sport and spectacle, designed to keep audiences engaged both on and off the court—making pickleball not just a match, but a lifestyle experience.

Earlier, the league announced that WPBL Season 2 will be hosted at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, from 24 January to 8 February 2026, transforming the venue into a purpose-built, festival-style pickleball arena.

With revived rivalries, sharper tactics, and a fresh influx of global talent, Season 2 promises to be faster, louder, and more intense than ever before.

FULL TEAM LISTS

BENGALURU JAWANS

Kat Stewart • Dusty Boyer • Brooke Revuelta • Vrushali Thakare • Mauro Garcia • Eungwon Kim • Molly O’Donoghue • Eduardo Irizarry

PUNE UNITED

Vanshik Kapadia • William Sobek • Katie Morris • Madalina Grigoriu • Balint Bako • Thaddea Lock • Sarah Jane Lim • Bartosz Karbownik

MUMBAI PICKLE POWER

Brandon Lane • Glauka Carvajal Lane • Jada Bui • Tejas Mahajan • Max Green • Helen To • Santhosh Narayanan • Sabrina Mendez

HYDERABAD SUPERSTARS

Hong Kit Wong • Seone Mendez • Mayur Patil • Kaitlynn Hart • Louis Laville • Lauren Mercado • Pep Canyadell • Talia Saunders

CHENNAI SUPER CHAMPS

Simone Jardim • Hoang Nam Ly • Carlota Trevino • Sonu Vishwakarma • Tanner Tomassi • Rika Fujiwara • Quan Do • Tea Pejic

DILLI DILLWALE

Max Manthou • Trang Huynh-McClain • Erik Lange • Anuja Maheshwari • Mihae Kwon • Hien Truong • Alejandra Lopez • Rob Cassidy

TEAM JAIPUR

Amanda Hendry • Giang Trinh • Naveen Beasley • Ritam Chawla • Lorena Duknic • Jack Foster • Isabella Nelson • Connie Lee



