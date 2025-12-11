India's big pickleball leap has arrived through the IPBL

The Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) has created ripples across Indian sports as India’s first official pickleball league, backed by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) and recognised by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

The week-long inaugural edition of the league, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from December 1-7, marks a major milestone in the fast-rising trajectory of pickleball in India.

On Sunday, the IPBL crowned its first-ever champions, with the Mumbai Smashers clinching the trophy after a decisive victory over the Hyderabad Royals in the final.

IPA’s recognition as the official federation

The rapid rise of pickleball within India’s sporting landscape comes close on the heels of a pivotal milestone in the sport’s national journey.

In a letter dated April 25, 2025, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had formally granted the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) the status of a National Sports Federation (NSF). In keeping with IPA's application the Ministry agreed to "recognize the IPA as a National Sports Federation,” solidifying its authority to guide pickleball’s growth nationwide.

The recognition establishes the IPA as the official governing body for pickleball in India, granting it the autonomy to regulate, promote, and develop the sport nationwide.

Global recognition

In the past six months, IPA has cemented its presence in global pickleball as well. IPA became a permanent member of the Global Pickleball Federation and is one vote right member out of 76 countries.

Speaking of the growing popularity, IPA President Suryaveer Singh Bhullar told The Bridge, “I was in Manila for the Global Pickleball Federation AGM and India is one of the permanent members of the GPF. We are the one vote right member out of 76 countries. I think there are 10 countries who are permanent members and India is one of them. We are in a very strong position internationally. We also have a lot of strength from Asia. So the Asian Pickleball Association also we are aligned with. We are also in full strength with about 16 countries present. So it's been a very good three days in Manila from the point of view of India."

Athlete pathway and challenges

The pathway to being recognised as the official NSF was not an easy one for the IPA. The entity faced multiple hurdles to establish its legitimacy and authority as the true governing body for pickleball in India. Despite the challenges, IPA continued to work towards the development of pickleball in the country.

Reflecting on the IPA’s work as a newly recognised National Sports Federation, Bhullar said the past six months had been particularly transformative.

“I’ve travelled to almost 20 states,” he noted, from the Northeast to the South.

The result was visible at the nationals in Bengaluru, which saw a historic turnout of over 1,200 players from 22 states. For the first time, players from Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Coimbatore made a major impact.

He also pointed out the association’s rapid expansion from 24 states at the time of recognition to 28 today and over a 100 tournaments in the past six months.

“Our grassroots efforts are really bearing fruit,” he said, adding that a lot of work remains, especially integrating the sport into the CBSE curriculum. “Once that happens, the sport will explode in India,” he pointed.

Ranking framework

IPA has adopted the PWR ranking system, a comprehensive ranking framework that covers all age groups, skill levels, and formats, including singles, doubles, and mixed events.

It will help IPA identify the top performers at every level and form the basis for team selection at the school, district, state, and national stages.

Pickleball has witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity in recent years. With increasing participation and widespread enthusiasm, the IPA has been spearheading efforts to strengthen grassroots engagement, build competitive pathways, and introduce the sport to new communities across the country.

The inaugural season of the IPBL now stands as a benchmark, promising to bring the sport into the national spotlight like never before.