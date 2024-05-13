Skechers named official kit sponsor for All India Pickleball Association

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) signed a five-year kit sponsorship deal with Skechers, the global lifestyle and performance brand, on Monday.



Skechers will sponsor team India kits with a range of performance-oriented apparel and footwear specifically crafted for the dynamic demands of pickleball.

The collaboration aims to enhance the playing experience for athletes across India and beyond, blending AIPA's deep understanding of the sport with Skechers' experience developing innovative pickleball products worn by elite athletes worldwide.

The collaboration with AIPA represents a strategic expansion of Skechers' presence in the Indian sports market, further solidifying its position as a premier destination for athletes seeking superior quality and performance.

Welcoming the deal, Arvind Prabhoo, president of the All India Pickleball Association, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Skechers. As pickleball continues to gain momentum as one of the fastest-growing sports in India, this partnership underscores our shared dedication to advancing the game and empowering players of all levels. Together with Skechers, we look forward to introducing cutting-edge sportswear that not only enhances performance but also reflects the vibrant spirit of pickleball."

Skechers has dominated the sport by sponsoring every major tour and organization in North America including USA Pickleball, Major League Pickleball, the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) Tour, the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, and the Pickleball Canada National Championship. Last year it also added Pickleball England’s English OPEN and English Nationals to its global sponsorship roster.

The partnership between AIPA and Skechers is expected to drive significant growth and innovation within the pickleball community, offering players access to innovative footwear and apparel designed to optimize performance and comfort on the court. As the sport continues to gain popularity across India, this collaboration represents a landmark moment in the evolution of pickleball, ushering in a new era of innovation and excitement for players and fans alike.