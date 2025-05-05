Picklebay India Tour 2025 to kick off in Mumbai

The highly anticipated Picklebay India Tour 2025 is officially set in motion, beginning its exciting nationwide journey from the vibrant city of Mumbai.

Slated for May 31st to June 1st, 2025, this landmark tournament marks the first stop of a 10-city tour that will celebrate the spirit of pickleball across India.

Organised by Picklebay, India’s first and largest end-to-end pickleball platform and community, the Mumbai edition promises two days of thrilling matches, high-stakes competition, and community celebration.

Players from across the country, whether beginners, intermediates or advanced pros, are invited to showcase their skills at the Maniac Pickleball Arena, Vile Parle (West).

Tournament is open to all skill levels and features multiple categories catering to both Singles and Doubles Games for both men and women. True to Picklebay’s commitment to making pickleball accessible and competitive for everyone, the event is expected to draw a diverse and passionate crowd.





Registration Details:

•⁠⁠ Singles: ₹1,500 per participant

•⁠⁠ Doubles: ₹2,000 per team

With a total prize pool of ₹3,00,000/-, winners across all categories from the semi-final stage onwards will be rewarded, adding an extra layer of excitement to the matches.

“We are thrilled to launch the Picklebay India Tour from Mumbai, a city that perfectly embodies the energy and passion we want to bring to pickleball across India. The tour is not just about competition — it’s about building a thriving pickleball community, and making the sport accessible, enjoyable, and aspirational for players everywhere,” said Siddhant Jatia, Founder and CEO of Picklebay.

Following Mumbai, the Picklebay India Tour will continue its journey across 10 major cities, bringing professional-grade tournaments and unforgettable experiences to pickleball enthusiasts nationwide.

You can register for the tournament from the official Picklebay website.