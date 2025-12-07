Mumbai Smashers complete fairytale surge to claim Indian Pickleball League title

Mumbai Smashers charted a miracle run, going from sixth to champions with a win over Hyderabad Royals in the Grand Finale of the Indian Pickleball League—launched by The Times Group and recognised as India’s only official pickleball league sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Mumbai capped their turnaround in front of Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Mr. Kiren Rijiju, with a 5-1 win over Hyderabad on Sunday at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Times Group, said: “Pickleball has a special quality. It has the potential to become a mass participation sport. I want to thank all the team owners, players, referees, general managers, guests, and everybody behind the league. Today was the first serve and we have lots of plans.”

An All-Star match set the tone for the Grand Finale, a glittering exhibition featuring Mr Jain, GPF President Javier Regalado, IPA President Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, DUPR CEO Tito Machado, international star Hercilio Cabieses, team owners, dignitaries, players, coaches, and commentators. Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane added to the spectacle as fans packed into the arena for the star-studded affair, watching keenly as Team Dink beat Team Volley 2-1.

Sights then turned to the title showcase. Hyderabad and Mumbai arrived at the summit through vastly different routes. Hyderabad opened the league strongly, recovered from a mid-phase wobble, and closed the group stage in second. Mumbai, winless until the very last league tie, scripted a remarkable fairytale, beating Gurgaon to trigger a three-way Play-In, winning back-to-back Grand Rallies, then toppling Lucknow in the Eliminator and Chennai in Qualifier 2 to reach the title clash.

Carrying the bounce of successive victories, Mumbai started stronger of the two, with the ruthless Quang Duong adding Tejas Gulati to his list of victims with a 15-4 win. Hitherto undefeated, the DUPR World No. 3 ensured he finished IPBL without a blemish to his name in singles with a scintillating two-way display, dominating the back-court and the kitchen-line. Duong later returned with his men’s doubles partner Ammol Ramchandani, edging Hyderabad duo Ben Newell and Divyanshu Kataria in a gritty kitchen-line battle 15-10 to put Mumbai 2-0 up.

In need of a miracle, Hyderabad turned to Megan Fudge. Trailing 2–3 at the start, the international medal-machine brushed aside early hints of an upset, shifted gears, and stormed through the next ten points on offer. Fudge’s forehand proved ruthless, dictating every key exchange as she powered to a 15–5 win—delivering Hyderabad the sweetest taste of victory. Mumbai, though, hit back in the women’s doubles as Allison Harris and Pearl Amalsadiwala roared from 6–8 down to 13–8, thumping their way to a 15–10 victory.

Mumbai came out roaring in the Grand Rally, exploding to a 6–1 lead before Hyderabad clawed back to 5–8 to keep the tie alive. But the Smashers refused to loosen their grip, rebuilding a strong cushion at 17–11 and tightening the screws with every exchange. At 21–14, Mumbai closed it out in style, sealing the championship and completing their astonishing run. Duong and Pearl were named Players of the Tie.

The league’s top honours capped a standout season. Duong claimed both Male MVP and Best Men’s Singles Player, while Fudge earned Female MVP. Roos van Reek, unbeaten through the league phase, was crowned Best Women’s Singles Player. Harsh Mehta and Pearl Amalsadiwala took home the Best Doubles Player awards in their respective categories.