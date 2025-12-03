IPBL: Bengaluru seal first win, Chennai make it three out of three wins

Bengaluru Blasters bounced back from successive defeats with a nail-biting 4-2 Grand Rally win over Mumbai Smashers, opening their account in the Indian Pickleball League.

Later, league leaders Chennai Super Warriors stretched their winning run to three with a smashing 5-1 victory over Capital Warriors Gurgaon, while Hyderabad Royals returned to winning ways with a 5-1 win against Lucknow Leopards.

With both Bengaluru and Mumbai chasing their first IPBL win, the day’s opening tie burst to life as Asia’s top two players—and close friends—Quang Duong (Mumbai) and Phuc Huynh (Bengaluru) lit up centre court.

Huynh struck first, dragging Duong into the kitchen before punching winners into the backcourt, but the World No.3 flipped the script with trademark precision to take it 15–10.

Huynh hit back instantly, teaming up with teenager Arjun Singh to outduel Duong and Ammol Ramchandani 15–11 in the men’s doubles.

Pei ChuanKao then swung the tie Bengaluru’s way with a composed 15–7 win over AllisonHarris, but Mumbai forced a decider through Harris and Pearl Amalsadiwala in the women’s doubles.

In a nerve-wracking Grand Rally, Bengaluru held firm for a dramatic 21–20 golden-point finish. Duong and Kao were named Players of the Tie.

Later, Capital Warriors Gurgaon came out swinging against unbeaten Chennai SuperWarriors, stunning the league leaders with an opening blow.

Arik Badami set the tone, using sharp kitchen-line control to outplay Mitch Hargreaves 15–11 in the men’s singles. But Chennai hit back immediately, as Hargreaves and HarsMehta held firm in a tense, high-speed men’s doubles battle, edging Stavya Bhasin and Jack Munro 15–14 to level the tie.

From there, Chennai shifted gears. Roos van Reek remained perfect in singles with a 15–12win over Emilia Schmidt, then paired with Aaliya Ebrahim to take the doubles by the same margin.

Chennai completed the comeback in the Grand Rally, overturning a late deficit to win 21–18 and extend their flawless run to three. Van Reek and Badami took Player honours. To close Day 33, Lucknow Leopards and Hyderabad Royals squared off with both sides looking for a quick return to winning ways.

Ryler DeHeart gave Lucknow a clean start, dictating tempo in a calm 15–9 win over Divyanshu Kataria. Hyderabad back asckas Kataria and Ben Newell took the men’s doubles 15–12 to level the tie.

MomentuHyderabad’s sidesside, Megan Fudge then blitzed the women’s singles 15–4 and carried that control into the women’s doubles with Snehal Patil, winning 15–10. With a 3–1cushion, Hyderabad sealed the Grand Rally 21–12 for a commanding victory. Fudge and De Heart earned Player of the Tie honours. Capital Warriors Gurgaon will face Lucknow Leopards in the curtain-raiser on Gameday 4 before Bengaluru Blasters take on Chennai Super Warriors. Mumbai Smashers will be up against Hyderabad Royals in the day’s final tie.