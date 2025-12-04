IPBL 2025: Unbeaten Chennai Super Warriors book play-offs spot

With a perfect win record after four games, Chennai Super Warriors became the first team to confirm a playoff spot in the Indian Pickleball League – launched by The Times Group and recognised as India’s only official pickleball league, sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The league leaders beat Bengaluru Blasters 4-2 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, before Hyderabad Royals came from two matches down to defeat Mumbai Smashers by the same score.

Lucknow Leopards and Capital Warriors Gurgaon played out a 3-3 draw.

Gurgaon and Lucknow opened Gameday 4, looking to rebound from their previous day’s defeats. Arik Badami came out firing in the men’s singles, but Ryler DeHeart read the gaps beautifully, picking him apart in a composed 15–5 win to hand Lucknow the early lead.

Gurgaon struck back immediately – Stavya Bhasin and Jack Munro clicked seamlessly for a 15–10 men’s doubles win, before Emilia Schmidt snapped back from Mihika Yadav’s early baseline stunners to claim the women’s singles 15–8.

Schmidt and Naimi Mehta then stretched Gurgaon’s advantage with a controlled 15–12 win in the women’s doubles, leaving Lucknow needing the Grand Rally to force a draw.

They did just that with Shelby Bates sparking the charge with two audacious winners – an around-the-net forehand and a towering backcourt lob – as Lucknow closed out a decisive 21–12 finish.

The tie ended 3–3, with DeHeart and Schmidt earning Players of the Tie honours.

In the second tie, Bengaluru Blasters – fresh off their maiden win – ran into unbeaten Chennai Super Warriors.

Phuc Huynh gave Bengaluru a perfect start with a 15–13 win over Aman Patel, but Chennai hit back as Mitchell Hargreaves and Harsh Mehta edged the men’s doubles 15–12. Roos van Reek then extended her flawless singles run with a commanding 15–5 win over Pei Chuan Kao.

Bengaluru broke Chennai’s unbeaten women’s doubles streak with a 15–8 victory, but the Super Warriors stamped authority in the Grand Rally, racing away 21–10 to clinch their fourth straight tie. Van Reek and Mehta claimed Player of the Tie honours.

Later, Mumbai Smashers, fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, came out strong against Hyderabad Royals. Quang Duong set the tone with a ruthless 15–2 dismantling of Tejas Gulati, before teaming up with Ammol Ramchandani for a 15–11 win in the men’s doubles to put Mumbai 2–0 up in the tie.

Hyderabad clawed back through Megan Fudge, who powered past Allison Harris 15–5 in the women’s singles, then carried her momentum into the women’s doubles alongside Snehal Patil.

Their composed 15–10 win levelled the tie at 2–2, setting up a pressure-filled finish. Hyderabad raced ahead in the Grand Rally, holding firm amid Mumbai’s late charge to win 21-17, to complete the comeback. Tie going 4-2 in Hyderabad’s favour, Duong and Fudge took the Player of the Tie honours.

Mumbai Smashers face Capital Warriors Gurgaon, Bengaluru Blasters take on Hyderabad Royals, and the already qualified Chennai Super Warriors meet Lucknow Leopards in their respective final league stage ties on Friday.