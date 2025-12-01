IPBL 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils trophy

India witnessed a defining milestone in its sporting journey as the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, formally inaugurated the inaugural season of the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) on December 1 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Launched by The Times Group, IPBL is India’s first and only national pickleball league, sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, and endorsed by the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF).

With Delhi serving as the Partner State, the Chief Minister’s presence underscored the Capital’s strong commitment to promoting emerging sports and fostering a modern, inclusive sporting culture.

With the ceremonial lamp lit by the Hon’ble Chief Minister and unveiling of the coveted cup, the Indian Pickleball League officially commenced its opening with the first match of the season between Bengaluru Blasters and Lucknow Leopards.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Hon’ble Chief Minister said, "The Indian Pickleball League is a new event and a new game for our country. I am very happy that India has always been a nation of diverse sports; understanding, watching, and playing sports has always been a part of every Indian’s life.

"Since the arrival of India’s Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has made sports an important part of India’s culture. Because of this, every state in our country now aspires to be involved in all kinds of sports, both national and international. Today, the Times has not only organized the Indian Pickleball League but has also built a complete association and foundation. This new game is now being embraced by Indian players, and I would like to congratulate all of you for this achievement," she added.

The inaugural edition brings together 36 elite players, including global professionals, leading Indian athletes, and rising homegrown talent, representing six city-based teams, Mumbai Smashers, Bengaluru Blasters, Capital Warriors Gurgaon, Hyderabad Royals, Chennai Super Warriors, and Lucknow Leopards.

Speaking about the vision behind the league, Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group, said, "We step onto this stage with confidence and wisdom, marking not just an inauguration but the beginning of a sporting movement in India—one that empowers every young player to grow, shine, and dream without limits. We are committed to making football the country’s second most popular sport after cricket, and to build that momentum, we will offer 500 seats to school students every day.

"Today, we launch a new era, one that future generations will remember for its players, arena, and pioneering team owners who believed in this league. To all the players, coaches, and general managers, thank you—your passion drives us forward. As the Indian Football League begins today, let’s lead with confidence, raise the bar, and rise together," he added.