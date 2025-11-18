Indian Pickleball League unveils five franchises for inaugural season

The Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), recognised as India’s only national pickleball league sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, has unveiled the first five franchises for its inaugural season.

The reveal was made at a high-energy event in Chennai, graced by the Hon’ble Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The spectacle drew star presence from renowned actors Sreeleela and Kayadu Lohar, underlining the sport’s growing cultural appeal, alongside India’s leading pickleball talents Mihika Yadav and Aman Patel. Their attendance reflected the momentum behind IPBL and the excitement surrounding India’s newest national sporting league.

Headlined by M3M Gurugram and Nazara Mumbai, the lineup also includes teams from Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, backed by some of the country’s most dynamic corporate groups. Each city now enters the league with a fresh competitive identity: Gurgaon Capital Warriors, Mumbai Smashers, Bengaluru Blasters, Chennai Super Warriors, and Hyderabad Royals, franchises that reflect the pace, personality, and ambition of the regions they hail from. The debut season will be held at New Delhi’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, from December 1–7, 2025, with the sixth team announcement to follow.

The League brings together new rivalries, diverse fan cultures, and a competitive identity rooted in the energy of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports. Featuring top Indian and international players in a fast-paced, television-friendly, city-versus-city format, IPBL aims to reshape how India discovers, follows, and plays one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

Welcoming the franchises, Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group, said: “These teams represent the scale, ambition, and reach that define the Indian Pickleball League. Together, they bring a fresh competitive spirit that will help make pickleball a modern fixture in India’s sporting landscape.”

As the league prepares to activate fanbases across the country, Gurugram marks one of the most significant entries, becoming the city’s first-ever franchise in a major national sports league. With its workforce-led culture and rapid adoption of modern recreation, the city steps into IPBL with a clear sense of identity.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Bansal, Director - M3M India, owners of the Gurugram franchise said, “Gurugram loves fast, social, high-energy sport. Being the city’s first major league franchise makes this moment even more special.”

From there, the league moves south to Bengaluru, a city synonymous with young talent, dynamic sport, and a culture that embraces fast-growing athletic movements. Vasanth Kalyan, CEO of Bengaluru Blasters noted, “Bengaluru reflects the pulse of new India, quick, expressive, and competitive. Pickleball feels tailor-made for this city.”

Among the metros, Mumbai enters with considerable influence through Absolute Sports, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, signalling a powerful convergence of media, digital reach, and competitive sport. Nitish Mittersain, CEO, Nazara Technologies, said, “Mumbai thrives on speed, skill, and competition. Pickleball fits right in, and we’re excited to champion the city in a league built for the future.”

Chennai brings its long-standing sporting passion through Accord Distillers & Brewers Pvt. Ltd., part of the diverse Accord Group, adding a legacy-rich presence to IPBL’s inaugural lineup. Dr. Swetha Sundeep, representing Accord Group as the owner of the Chennai Super Warriors shared, “Chennai has always backed competitive, high-energy sport. Pickleball adds a new dimension to that spirit, and we’re proud to represent the city in IPBL’s first season.”

Rounding out the metro representation, Hyderabad enters through Operam Ventures Pvt. Ltd., blending the city’s technology-driven culture with its growing appetite for new-age sport. Anubhav Tyagi, Managing Director – Operam Ventures, noted, “Hyderabad is ready for the next big sport. Pickleball has found early, enthusiastic adoption here, and IPBL gives us a national stage to build on that momentum.”

With the first teams reflecting India’s leading urban centres and its most promising new markets, the Indian Pickleball League is set to deliver a dynamic, nationwide competition built for modern sports fans. As pickleball continues its sharp rise across India and internationally, IPBL’s city-based format promises high-energy matchups, regional pride, and a league experience crafted for today’s India.