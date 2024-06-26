India House in Paris Olympics will be 'home away from home' for Indian athletes

The first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics will be a "home away from home" for the Indian contingent and will show off India's "rich cultural and sporting heritage," said Indian Olympics Association (IOA) president PT Usha and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani.

The India House will celebrate 100 years of India’s participation in the Olympics as India participated first time under the aegis of the Indian Olympic Committee in 1920.



Located at the Parc de la Villette in Paris, which will be called the 'Park of Nations' during the Games, the India House will be surrounded by hospitality houses from 14 other countries like the Netherlands, Canada, Brazil, and France.



The India House is set up by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the IOA and will display "India's storied past, vibrant present, and exciting future alongside advances in technology and digitalisation," according to the press release.



"India has shown its strength in hosting big events, and India House will reflect how much we have grown as a sporting nation and in the Olympic movement," Usha said.



IOC member Nita added, "The IOC session in India last year, the first in 40 years, was a key milestone in our Olympic journey, and we are excited to keep this momentum going with the launch of India House – a space where we will honor our athletes, celebrate our wins, and share our stories."



India House will also provide visitors with the unique opportunity to interact with and meet renowned sports legends, offering a memorable experience for sports enthusiasts and fans alike.

