Yogesh Kathuniya to switch to Javelin after Discus event dropped from LA28 Paralympics

Two-time Paralympic silver medallist in F56 Discus Throw, Yogesh Kathuniya, has confirmed exclusively to The Bridge that he will be making a major switch in his athletic journey, transitioning to Javelin Throw after this year’s Para Athletics World Championships.

The decision comes in the wake of the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) recent announcement of medal events and athlete quotas for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

To improve gender parity, the IPC has trimmed six men’s para athletics events — including Men’s F56 Discus Throw and F41 Javelin Throw, the events of Kathuniya and Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh, respectively.

Reacting to the change, Yogesh didn’t mince words about his disappointment, saying,

“My career has been cut short. Yes, it affects me a little because I was still young, and I could have played more. But hopefully, I will do my best.”

While the exclusion of his pet event is undoubtedly a setback, Yogesh is no stranger to the javelin. In fact, he started in the discipline before turning his focus to discus in 2018. Now, he’s looking to return to his roots.

“I have already played javelin, so I will come back to it. Hopefully, I will return after the World Championship. I haven’t told anyone yet — but I will come back in javelin,” he revealed.

Yogesh believes the transition won’t be too daunting.

“If you look at discus and javelin, they are quite similar, especially in seated throw. I just need to work hard for 6 to 8 months to get back. Because I’ve done it earlier, it won’t take as much effort.”

He also confirmed that he would be competing in the F57 javelin category. With three years to go for LA28, the 26-year-old is confident about reinventing himself and returning to the top.

A symbol of para sport’s growing respect

Beyond the personal shift, Yogesh spoke passionately about the evolving landscape of para sports in India.

“Parasports mean a lot to Indian society. It boosts our confidence. Earlier, people didn’t recognise para-athletes the way they do now. Today, people ask — ‘What are you doing now?’ There’s more visibility and respect.”

The impact, he says, goes beyond medals.

“Jobs are becoming available for para athletes in income tax, customs, postal services, CDST, and more. Many world and Asian medallists are getting first preference.”

Sponsorships, public recognition, and stable career opportunities are growing, giving young para-athletes a sense of hope.

“This boosts the morale of an athlete. Earlier, all we thought about was studies. Now, we can think of para sports as a career,” he concluded.