WSPS World Cup Changwon: Rudransh, Sumedha strike gold

Indian para shooters continued their dominant run on Monday, winning two gold and two silver at the WSPS World Cup in Changwon, South Korea.

Rudransh Khandelwal edged past compatriot Manish Narwal in a thrilling final to claim the 10m Air pistol SH1 gold with 236.3 points.

Narwal finished a close second with 236.0 points while Korea’s Jungnam Kim (212.8) settled for bronze.

Another Indian in fray, Angrej Singh, finished fifth with 173.3 points.

🥈Shrishti Arora (234.9)#ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/VgKlI31u98 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 2, 2025

Earlier in the day, Sumedha Pathak and Shristi Arora opened the day with a top-2 podium finish for India in the women’s 10m air Pistol SH1 category.

Sumedha struck gold with 235.2 points while Shrishti Arora (234.9) settled for silver. Hungry’s Krisztina David (209.4) took bronze.

Paris Paralympic bronze medalist Rubina Francis, the third Indian finalist in the air pistol event, finished seventh with a score of 132.5 points.