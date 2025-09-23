World Para Swimming C'ships: Himanshu Nandal finishes eighth in men's 100m breaststroke

India's Himanshu Nandal finished eighth in the men's 100m breaststroke SB11 at the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships in SIngapore on Tuesday.

The visually impaired Nandal clocked 1:22.30s, almost two seconds improvement from his personal best, to finish the final in the last spot. He was 0.06s adrift of the seventh place finisher Mahamadou Dambelleh Jarra of Spain.

"It was a very good experience. It could have been better. I went all out and clocked my personal best so I am happy. I see myself as a growing athlete and hopefully the time will come soon when I will make the podium," Himanshu Nandal told The Bridge from Singapore after the final.

Earlier in the day, Nandal had clocked 1:22.69s in the heats to become the first Indian visually impaired man to qualify for the final of a Para Swimming World Championships event.

Himanshu Nandal finishes 8th in the Men's 100m Breaststroke SB11 Final at the Para Swimming World Championships 🏊#ParaSports pic.twitter.com/3ZMXtHxmQj — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 23, 2025





Nandal was the seventh fastest overall in the heat, only Dambelleh Jarra as the top eight qualified for the final.

At the Para Swimming World Championships, Sharath Gayakwad has won medals for India previously whereas Kanchanmala Pande – a blind swimmer – was the first-ever Indian to be crowned a Para Swimming world champion back in 2017.