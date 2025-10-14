World Para Powerlifting C'ships 2025: Veteran Joby Mathew clinches bronze in the legend category

India’s veteran para powerlifter Joby Mathew scripted another glorious chapter in his career by winning the bronze medal at the Para Powerlifting World Championships 2025 in Cairo, Egypt.

Competing in the 65kg Legend (Masters) category, Mathew recorded a total lift of 300kg, successfully lifting 148kg and 152kg, surpassing his personal best of 150kg set just two months ago at the Beijing World Cup.

The gold medal was claimed by Thailand’s Phongsakon Chumchai, who lifted 162kg, while Peru’s Neil Gracia took silver with 161kg.

Joby’s journey to the podium was a testament to his grit and determination.

After his first lift of 147kg was declared invalid, he treated it as a personal challenge and came back stronger on his second attempt, lifting 148kg flawlessly.

Building on that momentum, he raised the bar to 152kg, completing the lift perfectly and setting a new personal record.

This achievement marks Joby Mathew’s second World Championship medal, following his bronze at Dubai 2023, where he competed in the 59kg weight category with a best lift of 138kg.

Over the years, Joby has consistently demonstrated his prowess and longevity in international para powerlifting.

Meanwhile, in the Senior category, India’s Ashok narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth after a strong 190kg opening lift, with his subsequent attempts of 192kg ruled invalid