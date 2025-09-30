World Para Athletics C''ships 2025: Sandip Sargar wins gold

India celebrated a remarkable one-two finish in the Men’s Javelin Throw F44 at the World Para Athletics Championships, with Sandip Sanjay Sargar winning gold and Sandeep Chaudhary securing silver at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

The performance lifted India’s medal count at the championships to eight.

Sargar matched his Personal Best with a throw of 62.82m, while Chaudhary set a Season’s Best of 62.67m to claim the second spot.

Brazil’s Edenilson Roberto earned the bronze with a throw of 62.36m, establishing a World Record in the F42 classification.

Other Indian contenders, Pushpendra Singh and Mahendra Gurjar, finished fourth and seventh with throws of 61.94m and 57.84m, respectively.

Following these results, India’s overall tally at the championships stands at three golds, four silvers, and one bronze.

The event is scheduled to conclude on October 5.