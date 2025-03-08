World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025: India to field 145 competitors

India is set to field a strong contingent of 145 para-athletes at the upcoming World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025, scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, from March 11 to 13. The high-profile event will witness participation from over 19 countries, making it a key platform for athletes to test their form ahead of major international competitions later this year.

The three-day event will feature more than 90 competitions across various categories, offering a crucial stage for athletes to make their mark. Apart from India's 145-member contingent, around 105 para-athletes from different countries will also compete, including strong contingents from Saudi Arabia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka. Several of these teams have already arrived in Delhi and begun their training sessions.

A major team to watch out for will be the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who recently clinched 21 medals at the Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 and will be looking to extend their winning momentum in this event. Similarly, Kazakhstan, who impressed at the 2022 Asian Para Games with 41 medals, including eight golds, will aim for another remarkable performance.

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 is also expected to serve as a crucial preparatory ground ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships, set to be held later this year. The event offers para-athletes an opportunity to improve their world rankings, test their fitness, and fine-tune their preparations ahead of global competitions.

With India fielding its largest-ever contingent for a Grand Prix event, the focus will be on notable names from the para-athletics circuit, many of whom are aiming for qualification standards for the Paralympic Games.

The Indian squad is expected to put up a strong fight on their home turf.