World Para Athletics C'ships 2025: Yogesh Kathuniya clinches third consecutive silver in Men’s Discus F56

Indian para athlete Yogesh Kathuniya, a two-time Paralympic silver medallist and Arjuna Award recipient, added another accolade to his growing list of achievements at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, held on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Kathuniya’s best throw of 42.49m, achieved on his second attempt, secured him second place behind Brazil’s Claudiney Batista, who claimed gold with a throw of 45.67m.

Greece’s Konstantinos Tzounis took the bronze with a distance of 39.97m.

This marks Yogesh’s third consecutive silver in the men’s discus F56, following his podium finishes at the 2023 and 2024 editions held in France and Japan, respectively.

He had also won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships, highlighting his consistent performance on the world stage.

India’s performance at the championships has been strong so far, with the nation tallying six medals—two gold, three silver, and one bronze.