World Para Athletics C'ships 2025: Sumit Antil completes hat-trick of world titles

India’s para javelin star Sumit Antil further cemented his legacy by winning gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw F64 at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi.

The world record holder in the F64 category claimed his third consecutive World Championship gold with a throw of 71.37 meters in the fifth round. This effort also set a new Championship Record, surpassing his own 70.83 meters from the 2023 edition in Paris.

🚨#Breaking | Sumit Antil wins 3rd straight World Crown💐



The Indian registered a Championship Record throw of 71.37m to win Gold in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 Final.



After winning Gold in 2023 at Paris & Gold in 2024 at Kobe, this victory makes Antil the undisputed champ in… pic.twitter.com/bwRqz8SUfu — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 30, 2025

Sumit finished way ahead of the competition on the night.

Tomas Felipe Soto Mina of Colombia took silver with 48.38 meters, while Rufat Khabibullin of Kazakhstan earned bronze with 47.14 meters. Fellow Indian Pardeep Kumar finished fifth, recording a throw of 42.72 meters.

This triumph adds to Antil’s stellar career, which includes gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

His continued dominance in the F64 category, where athletes with leg amputations compete using prosthetics, remains a source of inspiration for aspiring para athletes across India.

With this medal, India’s tally at the championships stands at four golds, four silvers, and one bronze.

Looking forward, Antil aims to break the 75-meter mark and is preparing to take on challenges against able-bodied athletes, further pushing the boundaries of his sport.