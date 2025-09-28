India endures medal-less second day at the 2025 World Para Athletics C'ships

Indian sprinters Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi had disappointing 7th and 8th-place finishes in the 100m T37 event at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Both Indian sprinters struggled to gain an early lead, trailing significantly in the first 20 meters, and finished last, with Shreyansh recording 12.18s and Bhatt 11.88s.

In the men's long jump T47 category, Vikas had a good day where he made a sixth-place finish with the best jump of 6.96m on his final attempt.

#News Day 2 ends without a medal for 🇮🇳 at the World Para Athletics Championships.



Vikas fought hard in the men's long jump T47 final, leaping 6.96m on his last attempt to finish 6th.

However, his compatriot, Ajay Singh, could not make it to the final 8 and finished in 10th place with a season-best leap of 6.31m in the same category.

In the third and final Indian event of the day, Parveen Kumar and Hem Chand finished the men's javelin throw F57 finals in 8th and 10th positions, respectively.

Parveen finished with the best throw of 41.92m on his final attempt, whereas the 22-year-old Hem Chand set a personal best of 41.17m but fell short of the top 8.

After a dismal day, India also dropped outside the top 10 of the overall medal tally, currently placed at 12th position with 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal.