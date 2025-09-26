World Para Athletics C'ships 2025: Top International athletes to watch out for

As the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships kick off tomorrow, the global stage is set for some of the world’s finest para athletes to compete for top honours.

With more than 2,200 participants from 104 nations set to contest 186 medal events, this edition promises to be one of the most ambitious and exciting yet.

Here’s a closer look at ten standout athletes whose past achievements, event entries, and current form make them ones to watch:

Male Athletes

Petrucio Ferreira (Brazil)

Brazil’s sprint sensation remains unmatched in the men’s T47 class, boasting a personal best of 10.29 seconds set in 2022.

Ferreira is a three-time Paralympic champion and six-time world champion, a resume that makes him one of Para athletics’ most reliable stars.

He’s known not just for his speed but also for inspiring younger athletes in Brazil’s thriving Para programme.

In New Delhi, he’ll be one of the headline acts on day one (27 September), competing in the 100m T47 with the final set for the evening.

James Turner (Australia)

After transitioning from CP football to track, Turner quickly established himself as one of the most consistent performers in Para athletics.

His debut gold in the men’s 800m T36 at Rio 2016 was just the start—he now owns four Paralympic titles, including two sprint victories in Paris 2024, and seven World Championship crowns.

Known for his relentless pacing and tactical precision, Turner will aim for more gold in the 400m T36 (28 September) and the 100m T36 (3 October).

Athanasios Ghavelas (Greece)

At only 25, Ghavelas has already become a household name in sprinting circles.

A two-time Paralympic champion in the men’s 100m T11 (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024) and the reigning world champion, he currently holds the class world record at 10.82 seconds.

Beyond his speed, Ghavelas is admired for his ability to stay composed under high-pressure finals.

He will be in action in the men’s 100m T11 on day six (2 October), with heats scheduled in the morning.

Markus Rehm (Germany)

Few athletes have defined their event like Markus Rehm has in the men’s long jump for individuals with below-knee amputations.

Since his first title in Christchurch 2011, he has collected seven world titles, two relay golds, and five Paralympic crowns.

His nickname, the “Blade Jumper,” reflects his unique role in popularising Para athletics worldwide.

Rehm’s world record of 8.72m still stands tall, and he’ll look to extend his dominance on day six (2 October) in New Delhi.

Ezra Frech (USA)

One of the youngest stars in Para athletics, Ezra Frech, debuted at just 14 years old at the Dubai 2019 Worlds and has been climbing ever since.

After winning world gold in the high jump T63 in Paris 2023 and following it with silver in the same event at Kobe 2024, he cemented his rise with double Paralympic gold in Paris 2024 (100m and high jump T63).

Beyond medals, Frech is also recognised as a passionate advocate for disability awareness in sports. In New Delhi, he will contest the high jump (27 September), long jump (29 September), and 100m (5 October).

Female Athletes

Raoua Tlili (Tunisia)

A true legend in Para throwing, Raoua Tlili boasts 11 World Championship titles and eight Paralympic gold medals.

She is a national icon in Tunisia and continues to dominate both the shot put F41 and discus F41.

After taking two more golds in Paris 2024, she now targets a perfect birthday gift—her 36th birthday falls on the last day of the Championships (5 October).

Tlili will open her campaign with the shot put (27 September) and finish with the discus (3 October).

Xiaoyan Wen (China)

China’s Wen is known for her consistency and versatility across sprints, long jump, and relays.

At Paris 2024, she claimed four gold medals, bringing her career total to nine Paralympic and nine World Championship titles.

Wen thrives under packed schedules, a skill that will again be tested in New Delhi as she takes on the long jump T37 (27 September), 400m T37 (28 September), and 100m T37 (30 September).

She remains one of China’s most decorated Para athletes of all time.

Fleur Jong (Netherlands)

A force in both the 100m T64 and long jump T64, Jong has been unstoppable since her breakout performance at the 2023 World Championships.

Jong first captured two golds at the 2023 Paris World Championships, successfully defended both titles at the 2024 Kobe World Championships, and then repeated the feat at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, establishing herself as the premier competitor in the T64 class.

Jong also broke the long jump T64 world record at 6.86m, making her one of the most exciting field athletes in Para athletics today.

She will compete in the 100m on day five (1 October) and the long jump on day seven (3 October).

Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland)

Debrunner’s dominance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where she claimed five golds and one silver, confirmed her as the sport’s leading wheelchair racer.

She now owns eight World Championship medals, including five golds, and her accolades also include the 2023 Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award.

Known for her stamina and speed across multiple distances, Debrunner will take on a gruelling five-event schedule in New Delhi, from the 100m to the 5000m between 28 September and 3 October.

Magdalena Andruszkiewicz (Poland)

Poland’s Magdalena Andruszkiewicz is emerging as one of the stars of frame running, a discipline set to debut at LA2028.

She is the reigning world champion in the 100m T72 and also secured silver at the 2023 Paris Worlds.

Her performances are seen as a preview of the event’s future Olympic success, and she is a key figure in bringing visibility to frame running internationally.

In New Delhi, she will compete in the 400m T72 (28 September) and 100m T72 (30 September).