World Para Athletics C’ships 2025: Indian athletes to watch out for

India is set to make history when it hosts the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships from 27 September to 5 October at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium when it hosts the global competition for the first time in history.

The host nation is fielding a 73-member squad – its largest ever at a World Championships.

India is coming off a record-breaking performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where the country won 29 medals overall including 17 medals in athletics.

The squad also bagged 17 medals at the Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championships, underlining India’s growing dominance in para athletics.

With four Paralympic champions, a host of World Championship medalists, and rising stars, India’s Para athletes are set to electrify the home crowd in New Delhi. Here are 10 standout athletes to watch closely:

1. Sumit Antil – Men’s Javelin F64

Sumit Antil is one of India’s brightest stars in Para athletics, having won back-to-back Paralympic gold medals in the men’s javelin F64. His breakthrough came at Tokyo 2020, where he shattered the world record three times in the final en-route to his first gold medal.

He followed it up at Paris 2024, topping the podium with a throw of 70.59 metres.

Sumit holds the world record of 73.29 metres, set at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Para Games in October 2023.

After losing his left leg in a road accident in 2015, he discovered javelin throwing in 2017, calling it “the best decision” he ever made. The two-time Paralympic champion is ready to shine again at the first World Championships on home soil.

2. Preethi Pal – Women’s 100m & 200m T35

Preeti Pal shot to stardom at 2024 Paris Paralympics, winning two bronze medals in her Paralympic debut in the women’s 100m and 200m T35 events.

She was India’s flagbearer at the closing ceremony alongside Para archery champion Harvinder Singh, and will carry the Indian flag again at the opening ceremony of 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

The only Indian athlete to win multiple medals in Para athletics at Paris, she also secured double bronze at Kobe 2024.

At just 24 years old, Preeti is aiming to upgrade her medals to silver or gold in front of a roaring home crowd.

3. Praveen Kumar – Men’s High Jump T64

Praveen Kumar, a gold medallist at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, will compete at the World Championships for the fourth time.

Praveen describes Para sport as the “best opportunity” for people with disabilities and thrives when competing in front of a live audience. His eyes are firmly set on adding another medal to his collection at New Delhi 2025.

4. Navdeep Singh – Men’s Javelin F41

Navdeep Singh narrowly missed the podium at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, finishing fourth in the men’s javelin F41. But he returned stronger at 2024 Paris Paralympics, winning gold and helping India achieve its most successful Paralympic Games.

He also finished third at the 2024 World Championships, proving his consistency at the highest level. In New Delhi, Navdeep will be chasing his first World Championship gold in front of a passionate home audience.

5. Dharambir Nain – Men’s Club Throw F51

Dharambir captured his maiden Paralympic gold at 2024 Paris Paralympics in the men’s club throw F51, throwing 34.92 metres, just 0.33 metres ahead of teammate Pranav Soorma.

At 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, Dharambir is set to face off with Pranav once again, bringing his experience and determination to the home crowd. He has also been named a flagbearer for the Indian delegation, underscoring his leadership role in the team.

6. Ekta Bhyan – Women’s Club Throw F51

Ekta Bhyan is a seasoned competitor in women’s club throw F51, with medals at the Asian Para Games and strong performances at the World Championships.

She is also an inspirational figure, balancing her sporting career with advocacy for disability rights. While she is yet to make the Paralympic podium, her steady improvement and determination make her one of India’s medal hopes in New Delhi.

7. Yogesh Kathuniya – Men’s Discus Throw F56

Yogesh Kathuniya is one of India’s most consistent Para athletes, with podium finishes at every major event since 2019.

The 28-year-old discus thrower won silver at both 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games, making him a back-to-back Paralympic medallist.

He has also shone at the World Championships, claiming silver in Paris 2023 and Kobe 2024, along with a bronze at Dubai 2019.

His tally includes a silver from the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Para Games, underlining his consistency on the global stage.

At New Delhi 2025, Yogesh will be looking to upgrade his silvers to gold — with the home crowd behind him, he remains one of India’s strongest medal contenders.

8. Deepthi Jeevanji – Women’s 400m T20

Deepthi Jeevanji has emerged as a trailblazer for India in the 400m T20, an event for athletes with intellectual impairment.

She made history by becoming the first Indian in her category to win a Paralympic medal, claiming bronze at Paris 2024 with a time of 55.82 seconds.

Earlier, she won gold at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Para Games, setting a Games record. At the Kobe 2024 World Championships, she ran 55.06s, breaking the world record and announcing herself as a global star.

She has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award for her achievements. The 2025 World Championships will be her chance to capture a world title in front of a home crowd.

9. Simran Sharma – Women’s 100m & 200m T12

Simran Sharma is a visually-impaired sprinter in the T12 category and one of India’s most promising talents.

At the Paris 2024 Paralympics, she won bronze in the 200m T12 with a personal best of 24.75s and narrowly missed the 100m podium, finishing fourth in 12.31s.

Earlier that year, she claimed gold in the 200m at the Kobe 2024 World Championships, becoming a world champion.

Simran also has two silver medals from the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Para Games in the 100m and 200m.

Training at the SAI JLN Stadium under her coach and husband Naik Gajendra Singh, she continues to improve, with a personal best of 12.17s in the 100m, and aims to win another medal at New Delhi 2025.

10. Shreyansh Trivedi – Men’s 100m T37

Shreyansh Trivedi is a young sprinter in the 100m T37 event who has quickly made a name for himself with strong national performances and steady improvement.

The 19-year-old from Lucknow won two bronze medals in the 100m and 200m at the 2023 Asian Para Games, showing his potential on the international stage.

Representing India at New Delhi 2025 will be one of his biggest career moments so far, giving him a chance to test himself against the world’s best and emerge as one of India’s next sprint sensations.





With 73 athletes competing across track and field, India will have its strongest-ever representation at the World Para Athletics Championships. From established champions like Sumit Antil, Praveen Kumar, and Dharambir to inspiring new faces like Deepthi Jeevanji, Simran, and Shreyansh Trivedi, the Indian squad promises thrilling performances. As the spotlight turns to New Delhi, expectations are high that India will make history once again — this time in front of a home crowd.