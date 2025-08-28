World Para Athletics C’ship 2025: India to field 73-member contingent- Full list

India is ready to host the spectacular World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi next month, a grand celebration of elite Para-athletes competing in one of the most prestigious global track and field showdowns.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has unveiled the Indian contingent of 73 athletes for this prestigious event, who will be showcasing their talent to the world in front of their home crowd support.

Paralympic Champion club thrower Dharambir Nain and multiple Paralympic medalist sprinter Preethi Pal will be the flagbearers of the Indian contingent.

Despite reigning world champion Mariyappan Thangavelu opting out of the competition, India's team remains packed with stellar athletes, including two-time Paralympic champion Sumit Antil, Navdeep, and Simran Sharma.

Here is the Indian Contingent for the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships:

Preethi Pal - Women's 100m, Women's 200m

Amisha Rawat - Women's Shot Put F45/46

Kanchan Lakhani - Women's Discus Throw F51-53

Kashish Lakra - Women's Club Throw F51

Suchitra Parida - Women's Javelin F55/56

Shreyansh Trivedi - Men's 100 m T37

Mit Bharatbhai Patel - Men's Long Jump T43/44

Unni Renu - Men's Long Jump T43/44

Soman Rana - Men's Shot Put F56/57

Ravi Rongali - Men's Shot Put F40

Sandip Sargar Sanjay - Men's Javelin F42-44

Ajay Singh - Men's Long Jump T45/46/47

Pushpendra Singh - Men's Javelin F42-44

Pranav Soorma - Men's Club Throw F51

Sagar Thayat - Men's Discus Throw F43/44

Ayush Verma - Men's Shot Put F53

Ajeet Singh - men's javelin F45/46

Banti - men's high jump F44/64

Birbhadra Singh - men's discus throw F57

Dayawanti - women's shot put, women's discus throw

Devender Kumar - men's discus throw F44

Dharambir - men's club throw F51

Haney - men's discus throw F37

Karamjyoti - women's discus throw F54/f55

Manjeet - men's Javelin F12/13

Manu - men's Shot Put F37

Mohd Yasser - men's Shot Put F45/46

Navdeep - Men's javelin F40/41

Nishad Kumar - Men's high jump T45/46/47

Pardeep - Men's discus throw

Pardeep - Men's long jump

Parveen - Men's shot put

Pooja - Women's discus throw

Praveen Kumar - Men's high jump

Rahul - Men's high jump

Ram Pal - Men's high jump

Rinku - Men's javelin

Sagar - Men's shot put

Sandeep - Men's javelin F42-44

Sandeep - Men's 200 m T44

Sharmila - Women's shot put F55/56/57

Simran - Women's 100 m, women's 200 m T12

Sumit - Men's javelin F61-64

Vikas - Men's long jump T45/46/47

Vishu - Men's long jump T12

Akira Nandan Banothu - Men's 400 m T35/38

Varun Singh Bhati - Men's High Jump T42/63

Rakeshbhai Bhatt - Men's 100 m T37

Ekta Bhyan - Women's Club Throw F51

Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya - Women's 400 m T45/46/47

Nimisha - Women's Long Jump T45/46/47

Hem Chandra - Men's Javelin F55/56/57

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary - Women's Javelin F45/46

Solairaj Dharmaraj - Men's Long Jump T62/64

Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men's 400 m T45/46/47

Monu Ghangas - Men's Shot Put; Men's Discus Throw F11

Mahendra Gurjar - Men's Long Jump; Men's Javelin F42-44

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men's Javelin F45/46

Sema Hokato Hotozhe - Men's Shot Put F56/57

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav - Women's Shot Put F34

Keerthika Jayachandran - Women's Shot Put F53/54

Deepthi Jeevanji - Women's 400 m T20

Shubham Juyal - Men's Shot Put F56/57

Sakshi Kasana - Women's Discus Throw F54/55

Yogesh Kathuniya - Men's Discus Throw F54/55/56

Atul Kaushik - Men's Discus Throw F57

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men's Shot Put F46

Anandhi Kulanthaisamy - Women's Club Throw F31/32

Pardeep Kumar - Men's Discus Throw; Men's Javelin F62-64

Parveen Kumar - Men's Javelin F55/56/57

Pradeep Kumar - Men's Javelin F52/53/54

Priyans Kumar - Men's Discus Throw F57

Shailesh Kumar - Men's High Jump T42/63