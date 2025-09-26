World Para Athletics Championships 2025: India’s largest contingent in action, full schedule

India hosts the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 for the first time at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5, welcoming over 2,200 athletes from 104 nations competing in 186 medal events.

For India, the event is historic, with the largest-ever contingent of 73 para-athletes ready to capitalize on home advantage.

Paris Paralympics club throw gold medallist Dharambir Nain and double bronze-winning sprinter Preethi Pal were India’s flag bearers during the ceremony.

A total of 186 medals — 101 men, 84 women, and one mixed event — will be up for grabs when the event gets underway.

Indian Squad at 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Men: Ajeet Singh (Javelin F45/46), Banti (High Jump T44/64), Birbhadra Singh (Discus Throw F57), Devender Kumar (Discus Throw F43/44), Dharambir (Club Throw F51), Hanry (Discus Throw F37), Manjeet (Javelin F12/13), Manu (Shot Put F37), Mohd Yasser (Shot Put F45/46), Navdeep (Javelin F40/41), Nishad Kumar (High Jump T45/46/47), Pardeep (Discus Throw F43/44), Pardeep (Long Jump T43/44), Parveen (Shot Put F45/46), Praveen Kumar (High Jump T44/64), Rahul (High Jump T42/63), Ram Pal (High Jump T45/46/47), Rinku (Javelin F45/46), Sagar (Shot Put F11), Sandeep (Javelin F42/44), Sandeep (200m T44), Sumit Antil (Javelin F61-64), Vikas (Long Jump T45/46/47), Vishu (Long Jump T12), Banothu Akira Nandan (400m T35/38), Varun Singh Bhati (High Jump T42/63), Rakeshbhai Bhatt (100m T37), Hem Chandra (Javelin F55/56/57), Dharmaraj Solairaj (Long Jump T62/64), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (400m T45/46/47), Monu Ghangas (Shot Put, Discus Throw F11), Mahendra Gurjar (Long Jump, Javelin T42/61/63, F42/44), Sundar Singh Gurjar (Javelin F45/46), Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Shot Put F56/57), Shubham Juyal (Shot Put F56/57), Atul Kaushik (Discus Throw F57), Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Shot Put F45/46), Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus Throw F54/55/56), Pardeep Kumar (Discus Throw, Javelin F62/F64; F61/64), Parveen Kumar (Javelin F55/56/57), Pradeep Kumar (Javelin F52/53/54), Priyansh Kumar (Discus Throw F57), Shailesh Kumar (High Jump T42/63), Mit Bharatbhai Patel (Long T43/44), Soman Rana (Shot Put F56/57), Unni Renu (Long Jump T43/44), Ravi Rongali (Shot Put F40), Sandip Sanjay Sagar (Javelin F42/44), Ajay Singh (Long Jump T45/46/47), Pushpendra Singh (Javelin F42/44), Pranav Soorma (Club Throw F51), Sagar Thayat (Discus Throw F43/44), Shreyansh Trivedi (100m T37), Ayush Verma (Shot Put F53).

Women: Dayawanti (Shot Put; Discus Throw F61-64; F62/F64), Karamjyoti (Discus Throw F54/55), Pooja (Discus Throw F54/55), Sharmila (Shot Put F55/56/57), Simran (100m, 200m; T12), Ekta Bhyan (Club Throw F51), Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya (400m T45/46/47), Suresh Nimisha (Long Jump T45/46/47), Bhavanaben Ajabaji (Javelin F45/46), Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav (Shot Put F34), Keerthika Jayachandran (Shot Put F53/54), Deepthi Jeevanji (400m T20), Sakshi Kasana (Discus Throw F54/55), Anandhi Kulanthaisamy (Club Throw F31/32), Kanchan Lakhani (Discus Throw F51/53), Kashish Lakra (Club Throw F51), Preeti Pal (100m; 200m T35), Suchitra Parida (Javelin F55/56), Amisha Rawat (Shot Put F45/46).