World Para Athletics C’ships 2025: Sumit Antil to lead 73-member Indian Squad - Preview

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the heart of New Delhi will come alive on Thursday evening when the world para athletics’s elite gathers for a spectacular opening ceremony of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

Paris Paralympics club throw gold medallist Dharambir Nain and double bronze-winning sprinter Preethi Pal will be India’s flag bearers during the ceremony.

Para athletes from 104 countries with more than 2,200 para-athletes and staff will descend for the largest para-sport event ever held in India.

A total of 186 medals — 101 men, 84 women, and one mixed event — will be up for grabs when the event gets underway.

Indian para athletes to look out for

The 73-member Indian contingent will be led by two-time Paralympic javelin F64 gold medallist Sumit Antil.

Three-time medalist and 2-time defending champion Sumit will be a clear favourite to complete a hat-trick of gold medals.

The team also includes the likes of Paralympic champion Navdeep Singh and the world record holder Mandeep Singh Gurjar.

The team comprises 19 female athletes including Simran Singh, Preethi Pal and Deepthi Jeevanji, who will be vying for top honours.

In 2024, India had their best-ever campaign at the World Championships in Japan, winning 17 medals including six gold medals. The squad will hope to improve their performance.

Indian Squad at 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Men: Ajeet Singh (Javelin F45/46), Banti (High Jump T44/64), Birbhadra Singh (Discus Throw F57), Devender Kumar (Discus Throw F43/44), Dharambir (Club Throw F51), Hanry (Discus Throw F37), Manjeet (Javelin F12/13), Manu (Shot Put F37), Mohd Yasser (Shot Put F45/46), Navdeep (Javelin F40/41), Nishad Kumar (High Jump T45/46/47), Pardeep (Discus Throw F43/44), Pardeep (Long Jump T43/44), Parveen (Shot Put F45/46), Praveen Kumar (High Jump T44/64), Rahul (High Jump T42/63), Ram Pal (High Jump T45/46/47), Rinku (Javelin F45/46), Sagar (Shot Put F11), Sandeep (Javelin F42/44), Sandeep (200m T44), Sumit Antil (Javelin F61-64), Vikas (Long Jump T45/46/47), Vishu (Long Jump T12), Banothu Akira Nandan (400m T35/38), Varun Singh Bhati (High Jump T42/63), Rakeshbhai Bhatt (100m T37), Hem Chandra (Javelin F55/56/57), Dharmaraj Solairaj (Long Jump T62/64), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (400m T45/46/47), Monu Ghangas (Shot Put, Discus Throw F11), Mahendra Gurjar (Long Jump, Javelin T42/61/63, F42/44), Sundar Singh Gurjar (Javelin F45/46), Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Shot Put F56/57), Shubham Juyal (Shot Put F56/57), Atul Kaushik (Discus Throw F57), Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Shot Put F45/46), Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus Throw F54/55/56), Pardeep Kumar (Discus Throw, Javelin F62/F64; F61/64), Parveen Kumar (Javelin F55/56/57), Pradeep Kumar (Javelin F52/53/54), Priyansh Kumar (Discus Throw F57), Shailesh Kumar (High Jump T42/63), Mit Bharatbhai Patel (Long T43/44), Soman Rana (Shot Put F56/57), Unni Renu (Long Jump T43/44), Ravi Rongali (Shot Put F40), Sandip Sanjay Sagar (Javelin F42/44), Ajay Singh (Long Jump T45/46/47), Pushpendra Singh (Javelin F42/44), Pranav Soorma (Club Throw F51), Sagar Thayat (Discus Throw F43/44), Shreyansh Trivedi (100m T37), Ayush Verma (Shot Put F53).

Women: Dayawanti (Shot Put; Discus Throw F61-64; F62/F64), Karamjyoti (Discus Throw F54/55), Pooja (Discus Throw F54/55), Sharmila (Shot Put F55/56/57), Simran (100m, 200m; T12), Ekta Bhyan (Club Throw F51), Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya (400m T45/46/47), Suresh Nimisha (Long Jump T45/46/47), Bhavanaben Ajabaji (Javelin F45/46), Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav (Shot Put F34), Keerthika Jayachandran (Shot Put F53/54), Deepthi Jeevanji (400m T20), Sakshi Kasana (Discus Throw F54/55), Anandhi Kulanthaisamy (Club Throw F31/32), Kanchan Lakhani (Discus Throw F51/53), Kashish Lakra (Club Throw F51), Preeti Pal (100m; 200m T35), Suchitra Parida (Javelin F55/56), Amisha Rawat (Shot Put F45/46).

Schedule

September 25: Opening Ceremony starts at 6PM.

September 26: Rest Day

September 27-October 5: Competition

Where to watch?

The World Para Athletics Championship 2025 will be Live telecast by Prasar Bharti on Doordarshan’s national and digital platforms (DD Sports and Waves app).