World Archery Para C'ships: Sheetal Devi-Toman Kumar to fight for mixed compound bronze

The Indian mixed compound team of Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar advanced to the bronze medal match at the 2025 World Para Archery Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Wednesday.

The Indian duo lost 154-157 to the Chinese pair in the semi-finals, unable to retain the mixed compound team title from the previous edition, but they still have a chance for a podium finish in the bronze medal match against Great Britain.

Earlier, the third-seeded Indian duo registered two comfortable wins against the Chinese Taipei and Australian pairs, respectively, to reach the last four.





No Medal for Recurve Mixed Team

On the other hand, the Indian recurve mixed team of Dhanna Ram Godara and Pooja Jatyan fell short to Malaysia in the quarterfinals after a shoot-off.

India tried a different combination in the recurve mixed team as they opted for Dhanna Ram in the team instead of the Paralympic champion Harvinder Singh.

However, this didn't work, and the duo failed to reach the final four of the recurve mixed team and now will depend on the other recurve events for a possible medal.

On the other hand, India fielded a mixed team in the W1 category for the first time, but they had also faced the quarterfinal exit against South Korea on debut.