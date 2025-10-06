World Para Athletics C'ships 2025: Full list of all 22 Indian medallists

The 12th World Para Athletics Championships 2025, held from September 26 to October 5 at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, concluded with India scripting a landmark chapter in its para sports history.

Competing on home soil for the first time, the Indian contingent finished with a record 22 medals—6 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze—surpassing the nation’s previous best of 17 medals from the 2024 edition in Kobe, Japan.

Although India ranked 10th overall, the team’s consistency across disciplines and classifications marked a major step forward.

The hosts also produced three championship records, seven Asian records, and more than 30 personal bests, reflecting steady improvement across the board.

Gold medal performances

Sumit Antil, the reigning Paralympic and world champion, reaffirmed his dominance by winning gold in Men’s Javelin Throw F64 with a throw of 71.37 metres, setting a new championship record and claiming his third consecutive world title.

Nishad Kumar soared to gold in Men’s High Jump T47, clearing 2.14 metres to set an Asian record, while Simran Sharma emerged as India’s top female performer, winning gold in Women’s 100m T12 and adding a silver in 200m T12.

Shailesh Kumar delivered India’s first gold of the competition, clearing 1.91 metres in the Men’s High Jump T63, another championship record.

India’s trademark strength in the javelin continued, with Rinku Hooda clinching gold in F46 and teammate Sundar Singh Gurjar taking silver for a historic one-two finish. Sandip Sanjay Sargar added another gold in F44, underlining India’s growing depth in throwing events.

Silver and bronze winners

India’s medal count was bolstered by consistent results from experienced and emerging athletes alike.

Preeti Pal secured silver in Women’s 100m T35 and bronze in 200m T35, underlining India’s growing sprint talent.

Deepthi Jeevanji claimed silver in 400m T20, maintaining her momentum from earlier competitions.

Veteran throwers Ekta Bhyan and Dharambir each earned silver in Club Throw F51, while Yogesh Kathuniya continued his reliable form with silver in Discus Throw F56.

Sandeep enjoyed a breakthrough championship, taking silver in Javelin Throw F44 and bronze in 200m T44, becoming the first Indian male para athlete to medal in both track and field events at the same Worlds.

Among other podium finishers, Soman Rana (Shot Put F57), Pardeep Kumar (Discus F64), Atul Kaushik (Discus F57), Praveen Kumar (High Jump T64) and Varun Singh Bhati (High Jump T63) each took bronze medals.





Full list of Indian medallists — World Para Athletics Championships 2025

1. Simran Sharma – Gold – Women’s 100m T12

2. Nishad Kumar – Gold – Men’s High Jump T47

3. Sumit Antil – Gold – Men’s Javelin Throw F64

4. Sandip Sanjay Sargar – Gold – Men’s Javelin Throw F44

5. Rinku Hooda – Gold – Men’s Javelin Throw F46

6. Shailesh Kumar – Gold – Men’s High Jump T63

7. Simran Sharma – Silver – Women’s 200m T12

8. Preeti Pal – Silver – Women’s 100m T35

9. Navdeep – Silver – Men’s Javelin Throw F41

10. Ekta Bhyan – Silver – Women’s Club Throw F51

11. Dharambir – Silver – Men’s Club Throw F51

12. Sandeep – Silver – Men’s Javelin Throw F44

13. Yogesh Kathuniya – Silver – Men’s Discus Throw F56

14. Sundar Singh Gurjar – Silver – Men’s Javelin Throw F46

15. Deepthi Jeevanji – Silver – Women’s 400m T20

16. Sandeep – Bronze – Men’s 200m T44

17. Soman Rana – Bronze – Men’s Shot Put F57

18. Praveen Kumar – Bronze – Men’s High Jump T64

19. Preeti Pal – Bronze – Women’s 200m T35

20. Pardeep Kumar – Bronze – Men’s Discus Throw F64

21. Atul Kaushik – Bronze – Men’s Discus Throw F57

22. Varun Singh Bhati – Bronze – Men’s High Jump T63