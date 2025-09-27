2025 World Para Athletics C'ships LIVE: Deepthi Jeevanji, Varun Bhati in action on Day 1 – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

2025 World Para Athletics C'ships LIVE: The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships kicks off in Delhi on Saturday. This is India's first time hosting a para sports event of such big scale.

Top para athletes from across the globe will grace the newly laid Mondo track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, hoping to walk away with the tag of world champion.

On Day 1, hosts India will have the likes of Deepthi Jeevanji, Varun Singh Bhati, Kanchan Lakhani among others in action.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates: