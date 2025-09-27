Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Para Sports

2025 World Para Athletics C'ships LIVE: Deepthi Jeevanji, Varun Bhati in action on Day 1 – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

2025 World Para Athletics Cships LIVE: Deepthi Jeevanji, Varun Bhati in action on Day 1 – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 Sep 2025 4:42 AM GMT

2025 World Para Athletics C'ships LIVE: The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships kicks off in Delhi on Saturday. This is India's first time hosting a para sports event of such big scale.

Top para athletes from across the globe will grace the newly laid Mondo track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, hoping to walk away with the tag of world champion.

On Day 1, hosts India will have the likes of Deepthi Jeevanji, Varun Singh Bhati, Kanchan Lakhani among others in action.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

2025-09-27 03:47:20
