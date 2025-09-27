Para Sports
2025 World Para Athletics C'ships LIVE: Deepthi Jeevanji, Varun Bhati in action on Day 1 – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.
2025 World Para Athletics C'ships LIVE: The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships kicks off in Delhi on Saturday. This is India's first time hosting a para sports event of such big scale.
Top para athletes from across the globe will grace the newly laid Mondo track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, hoping to walk away with the tag of world champion.
On Day 1, hosts India will have the likes of Deepthi Jeevanji, Varun Singh Bhati, Kanchan Lakhani among others in action.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 27 Sep 2025 4:42 AM GMT
Women's Javelin Throw F45/46 next for India
The women's javelin throw F45/46 will be the next event up for India. It is the first event with medals up for grabs for the hosts.
Bhavnaben Chaudhary will be the sole Indian representative in the event, starting 10:20 pm IST.
- 27 Sep 2025 4:01 AM GMT
Deepthi Jeevanji qualifies for final!
Deepthi Jeevanji, the 2024 Paris Paralympics bronze medallist, has qualified for the women's 400m T20 final.
She clocks a season best 58.35s in to win the second heat and qualify for the final!
- 27 Sep 2025 3:49 AM GMT
Gooood Morninggg!
Hello and welcome to The Bridge's LIVE coverage of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.
It will be an action packed Day 1 for India with multiple medals on offer in events like Women's Javelin Throw F45/46, Women's Discus Throw F53, Men's Shot Put F37, Men's High Jump T42/63.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!