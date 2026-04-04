World Archery Para Series: Payal Nag stuns Sheetal Devi to win the title

The world's first female limbless archer, Payal Nag, stunned the reigning world champion Sheetal Devi to win the title at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday.

The 18-year-old took a 139-136 win in the final to bag the women's compound open individual gold medal in her first senior international tournament.

The match had a close start, with both players having a tied score at 54 after the two ends, but then Payal shot three good ends to gain a good lead and claim the title.

This was the second title of the tournament for Payal, who earlier won the women's double gold alongside Sheetal Devi, giving a golden start to her career.

Meanwhile, the world champion Toman Kumar made a winning start to his year, defeating Australia's Jonathan Milne in the Men's Compound Open Individual final, 146-142.

He also completed his hat-trick of gold in Bangkok, having already won the mixed and men's doubles gold medals on Friday.

In the recurve section, Bhawna bagged the women's individual gold medal with a dominant 6-0 win over home favourite Phattharaphon Pattawaeo in the final.

On the other hand, Paralympic Champion Harvinder Singh lost the final 3-7 to Indonesia's Kholidin, settling for the silver medal in the men's recurve section.

Overall, India ended the tournament at the top of the medal tally with 7 golds, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

List of Gold Medalists for India at World Para Archery Series Bangkok: