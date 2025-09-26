World Archery Para C'ships: Sheetal Devi-Sarita advance to women's compound team finals

The duo of Sheetal Devi and Sarita became the first Indian pair to reach the final of the Women's Compound Open Team category at World Archery Para C'ships in South Korea, on Friday.

The duo upset the top-seeded Great Britain team (152-150) in the semifinals to confirm India's best-ever medal tally, with four representatives in the finals for the first time ever.

Sheetal will compete in her second final at Gwangju, following the individual event, while Sarita, the defending mixed team world champion, aimed for her second world title.

The Indian women's compound open team advances to the final at the Para Archery World C'ships! 🔥🔥



Sheetal Devi and Sarita upset the top-seeded Great Britain team in the semis to confirm India's first-ever final in the women's compound team event at the World C'ships.… pic.twitter.com/qumi8Vvi99 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 26, 2025

Meanwhile, the men's doubles pair of Rakesh Kumar and Toman Kumar could not continue their form from the Individual event and fell short 150-152 to Canada in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, India had a medalless campaign for the second consecutive edition in the recurve and W1 categories.

After the withdrawal of Harvinder Singh, the Indian men's recurve team didn't take the field today, whereas the women's recurve team fell short to South Korea in the Quarterfinals.

India's Schedule on Finals day of World Archery Para C'ships:

27th September (Timings in IST)