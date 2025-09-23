World Para Archery C'ships: Harvinder Singh finishes fourth in men's recurve open qualification

India's Harvinder Singh finished fourth in the qualification round of the 2025 Para Archery World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Tuesday.

Competing in the men's individual recurve open, the reigning Paralympic champion shot a total of 645 to emerge as the fourth best archer on display.

Meanwhile, India's Sahil finished 14th with a score of 633.

Harvinder and Sahil combined to finish second in the men's recurve team open qualification round with a final score of 1278.

The other Indian in action in men's individual recurve, Dhanna Ram Godara, finished 30th with a score of 617.

On the other hand, in women's W1 (Rec/Comp), India's Shriya finished 15th with a score of 422 out of 15 athletes.





