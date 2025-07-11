Watch: Paralympic Champion Navdeep Singh protests foul calls on his throws at India Open

High drama unfolded at the India Open Para Athletics Championships at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium as Navdeep Singh, India’s F41 javelin throw Paralympic gold medallist, protested a series of controversial foul calls before making a stunning comeback.

Singh, who clinched gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, saw his third consecutive throw ruled foul by event judges, a decision that shocked spectators and sparked a flurry of debate online. Video of the third attempt, which many believed to be valid, quickly went viral and raised concerns about officiating accuracy at the national-level meet.

Watch the controversial moment here:

Controversy at the #IndianOpenParaAthletics C'ships!



Paris Paralympics javelin gold medallist Navdeep Singh protests after his throw is adjudged to be a foul attempt for the third time.#ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/ZnRWs6rlTU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 11, 2025

Visibly frustrated after the call, Singh took a moment to regroup and returned with a powerful response. In a later attempt, he registered a throw of 42.63 meters, securing qualification for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships. The throw was met with loud cheers from the crowd, cementing his comeback as one of the standout moments of the event.

The Athletics Federation of India has yet to comment officially on the foul decisions. However, Singh’s ability to overcome the setback and deliver a world-class throw speaks volumes of his mental resilience and champion pedigree.

The India Open Para Athletics Championships continue to serve as a key platform for elite para-athletes to qualify for international competitions and showcase their talent. With his place at the World Championships now confirmed, all eyes will be on Navdeep Singh as he prepares to represent India on the global stage once again.