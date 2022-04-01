Vivek Chikara strikes double gold at the Para Senior National archery championships

Vivek Chikara humbled Tokyo Paralympic bronze medallist Harvinder Singh as he claimed two gold medals at the 4th Para Senior National archery championships.

The recurve archer Chikara won both the Olympic round and the scoring round on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh lad archer had won two gold medals in the 2019 event as well.



"I had trained really hard for this and this will boost my confidence for the upcoming tournaments," Chikara said thanking his coach Satyadev Prasad, a former India Olympian.

