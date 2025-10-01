Trying to understand para ecosystem in India: IPC President Andrew Parsons

India’s Paralympic movement has made rapid, huge strides in recent years. The nation is currently hosting the World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and that’s a real manifestation of India’s growth and aspirations.

On Wednesday, Paul Fitzgerald, head of World Para Athletics, and Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, expressed their admiration for the growth that India has shown in recent years in sports, including para sports.

Fitzgerald believes the ongoing event is a great opportunity on so many fronts. “Every world championship that we have is an opportunity to show the entire world what’s possible for 1.2 billion people around the world with disability and not just show that but also show excellence, high performance, as well as connect as a community,” he said.

“Last year in Kobe, India won 17 medals. At the Doha World Championships in 2015, they had won 2. In the ongoing one, there are already quite a few; the medal table is really ticking. The Indian government, for sure, has been very supportive. Renovations are underway across sports facilities. The event is a great opportunity to inspire the next generation,” he added.

Parsons, who recently got re-elected as IPC president for a third term, nodded in approval as Paul spoke before providing his assessment of things. “There is growth. There is definitely good support from the government. We are trying to understand the para-ecosystem in India. It’s a work in progress,” he said.

“India definitely has the momentum. It’s growing economically. Being a Brazilian, speaking from the 2016 Rio experience, when the leader of the country takes an interest, it’s a good thing. It’s the same in India,” he added.

Fitzgerald stressed the importance of achieving personal bests, not so much winning medals, as well as the WPAC being the beginning of something big.

"India has the largest population. There are many athletes to reach out to, but it’s important to remember that being competitive is more important than winning medals. For me, it’s the personal best that matters, to inspire. To me, these games are the real launch point,” he concluded.