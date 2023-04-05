Top para-shuttlers to receive financial assistance for Brazil International

Twelve para shuttlers under the TOPS scheme will receive financial assistance for participating in the upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton International, which is a Level 2 event and part of the Paris Paralympics pathway for the year 2023.

The funding was approved in the recent meeting of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and Mission Olympic Cell (MOC).

The funding has been cleared under MYAS’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and will cover financial assistance towards the participation of 12 para-badminton players and their support staff.

The funding will cover athletes’ and the support staff’s travel, visa, and insurance costs, along with their boarding and lodging costs, their entry fees for the competition, and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) for other daily financial needs.

This list includes top para-shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Manasi Joshi, Krishna Nagar, Sukant Kadam, Nitesh Kumar, Manoj Sarkar, Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon, Mandeep Kaur, Nithya Sre, Parul Parmar, and Manisha Ramadass.



Indian para-shuttlers bagged a rich haul of medals at the Tokyo Paralympics with Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar winning gold while Suhas Yathiraj and Manoj Sarkar won silver and bronze.

With the strong showing of Indian shuttlers at the international circuit in the past two years, it looks like a good road ahead with multiple medal prospects in badminton.