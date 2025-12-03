From IED blast survivor to World Champion: Toman Kumar’s incredible Para Archery journey

As Rakesh exited the shooting platform on his wheelchair, Toman stood there awkwardly during the 2025 World Para Archery Championships in Gwanju, South Korea.

He went to pat Rakesh on the back before gingerly raising his bow. Then came a wry smile, nearly forced.

Toman Kumar was the world champion before Rakesh “bhaiyaa”. It wasn’t how he expected he would win with Rakesh withdrawing midway due to faulty equipment, but here he was at the centre of attention.

As Toman raised his bow, his mind flashed back to February 2022.

A CRPF jawan with the CoBRA battalion, Toman was involved in an operation against Maoists in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district.

“We had information that there were Maoists there,” recalled Toman in a conversation with The Bridge. “We were climbing the hill, when they suddenly opened fire.

“We were running helter skelter and then…,” he tails off.

Toman stepped on an IED device. It triggered a blast and he was airlifted to Ranchi. The doctors had to amputate his left leg.

The world came crashing down for the man from Nawagaon in Balod, Chhattisgarh. But he knew he had to pick himself up.

Four months after the unfortunate blast, Toman reported for duty. However, it wasn’t until much later that he found his purpose.

During a visit to Hyderabad in 2023 to fit an artificial limb, an acquaintance suggested that Toman take up para archery. He went for one training session, just to get a feel and made up his mind that it wasn’t for him.

Toman returned to the sport in September 2023 on the insistence of the acquaintance and life has since been on a fast lane.

He climbed up the ranks rather quickly and was selected to train at the Sports Authority of India’s centre in Aurangabad in June 2024 – less than a year after he took the sport.

Just over a year later, he is now the world champion.

“I am the first person from my village to go out of the country to compete in a sport,” gushed Toman. “After I won the world championship, they had a normal reaction because they don’t have the knowledge.

“But at home, my wife was ecstatic. I had competed in three international competitions before but always fell short. She said, “okay good. You didn’t bring any back three times, but at least you achieved something this time,” Toman added with a chuckle.

Having already clinched the world champion title within two years of taking up the sport, Toman now has his eyes set on the 2028 Paralympics.