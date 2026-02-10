Sumit Antil wins gold at Dubai Para Athletics Grand Prix

India's two-time Paralympic champion Sumit Antil clinched the gold medal in men's F42/44/64 javelin throw at the 2026 Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix on Tuesday.

Antil registered a best effort of 68.26m with his third attempt to finish 14.6m ahead of the second placed Sakkappan Gurubaskarase (53.66m) of India.

Ram Poonma made it a podium sweep for India in the event, winning bronze with 50.48m.

Rinku wins gold

Meanwhile, Rinku Hooda clinched the men's javelin F46 gold medal with a best throw of 59.46. The reigning world champion recorded only two legal throws, but it was enough for him to finish on top of the podium.

India's Ranjit Chanda took the bronze with 52.72m in the event.

Elsewhere, Bhagyashri Jadhav won the gold medal in women's javelin F33/34 with 14.13m.

Sharmila took the bronze in women's discus throw F57 with 21.75m, while Fatima Khatoo clinched women's javelin F54/55/56 bronze with 15.94m.

Dipesh Kumar also added to India's tally with a bronze medal men's javelin F53-57. He registered a distance of 28.53m.

Later in the day, the reigning Paralympic champion Navdeep will be in action in men's F40/41 javelin throw.