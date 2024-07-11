Sports Ministry clears multiple requests of Para Athletes ahead of Paralympics

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved multiple proposals for assistance with equipment by athletes and Para Athletes as they prepare for the Paris 2023 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

At its meeting, MOC today approved a proposal of Paralympic Table Tennis medallist Bhavina Patel for assistance to compete in ITTF Para Table Tennis Asia Training Camp 2024 in Thailand from July 16 to 20 along with her coach and escort.

It also approved the request of Para Shooters – Manish Narwal, Rudranksh Khandelwal, Rubina Francis & Sriharsha R Devareddy for various sport shooting-related equipment. These include an Air Rifle for Sriharsha and a Morini Pistol for Rubina and Assistance towards the procurement of two Javelins (Valhalla 800g Medium NXB and Diana Carbon 600g) for para-athlete Sandeep Choudhary.

Rubina Francis secured a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics via wildcard in the 10m air pistol SH1 along with Swaroop Unhalkar.

MOC today approved a request for financial assistance towards the procurement of archery equipment for Archers Ankita Bhakat, and Deepika Kumari, and para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar.



It also approved assistance to Judoka Tulika Maan, who along with her coach, will train in Valencia Judo High Performance Centre, Spain till July 25.

The members also approved Table Tennis player Manush Shah’s request for financial Assistance for Training in Gyeonggi Do, South Korea under Korean Coach Taejun Kim and for procurement of physical fitness equipment.