Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to inaugurate first-ever Khelo India Para Games 2023

Shri Anurag Thakur, Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Department of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, will formally inaugurate the Khelo India Para Games 2023. More than 1400 players from 32 states and Union Territories and Services Sports Board are participating in these Games between December 10 and 17 at three venues in Delhi.

A glitzy event awaits the participants at the opening ceremony to be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall located at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Monday. The Delhi Police band will showcase a grand performance during the ceremony, followed by a peppy ensemble by dance artists of 'We Are One' group who will perform on 'Mitti Mein Mil Jawa' and 'Vande Mataram.'

The Games anthem track will set the ball rolling at the opening ceremony while an LED dance performance on the theme ‘Evolution of Para Games’ is set to entice the audience. There will also be a special performance put together by SAI officials for the opening ceremony.

The cultural program will conclude with the performance of ‘United by Sports’ and there will also be a special message from the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for all the participants.

The central government's aim behind organizing the Khelo India Para Games is to empower all para athletes. The government has initiated several key projects for the welfare of the physically challenged. The inaugural Khelo India Para Games is being organized at three venues – Indira Gandhi Stadium, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range. Competition will be held in seven para sports –athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting. Some of India’s top international para stars like Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Ashok, Pramod Bhagat among others will participate.

After the immense success of Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games, now Khelo India Para Games is being organized and there is an atmosphere of celebration in the national capital regarding Khelo India Para Games being organized for the first time. This week-long sports festival will be a symbol of inclusivity as well celebrate human dignity.