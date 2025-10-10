Simran Sharma’s World Championship medals in jeopardy as guide runner Umar Saifi fails dope test

In a major blow to two-time world champion Simran Sharma, her guide runner, Umar Saifi, has reportedly tested positive for the banned substance drostanolone, according to the list of provisionally suspended athletes released by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Thursday.

Sources at NADA indicated that Simran’s medals from the recently concluded World Para Athletics Championships are now likely to be stripped, pending the outcome of the doping investigation involving her guide runner.

Simran’s coach and husband, Gajender, told The Bridge that he was unaware of the development, noting that Umar had competed in an able-bodied event before the Worlds, where he was tested.

“I am not aware of this development. Umar was tested before the Worlds. He had competed in an able-bodied tournament. I don’t think this should affect our performance at the Worlds,” he said.

It remains unclear when Umar was tested, although his coach claims the test was conducted following his participation in an able-bodied competition.

Umar, a promising 100m and 200m sprinter from Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, had clocked an impressive 21.6 seconds in the 200m at the U20 Federation Cup in Lucknow in March last year. In August this year, he won another 200m gold at the Delhi Open State Championship, just ahead of the Worlds.

According to International Paralympic Committee (IPC) guidelines, guide runners in T12 (100m/200m) events are officially classified as Athlete Support Personnel, and the IPC Anti-Doping Code applies to them equally.

"There may a be further consequences if the athlete is part of a team, including the loss of medals or competition points, disqualification from an event or other sanctions imposed by the sport" International Paralympic Committee (IPC) guidelines says.

If confirmed, this development could lead to a review of Simran Sharma’s gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Her medals may be revoked if it is determined that she gained an unfair advantage from her guide’s doping violation.

Drostanolone, also known as Masteron, is a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid (AAS) banned in sports due to its performance-enhancing effects.

The World Championships in New Delhi marked the first major competition where Simran Sharma and Umar Saifi competed together as a team. The pair had been training together for the past seven months.

Before this, Simran was guided by Abhay Singh, with whom she had secured a medal at the Paris Paralympics.