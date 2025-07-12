Preeti Pal’s gold to Haryana’s field dominance, final day delivers big at Para Nationals

The final day of the 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship concluded with high-octane performances and inspirational displays of determination at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Over 260 para-athletes from across the country competed with passion and pride across multiple track and field events, showcasing remarkable talent, resilience, and sportsmanship.

Among the standout athletes of the day was Simran from Uttar Pradesh, who once again impressed by winning gold in the Women’s 200m T12 category, clocking an excellent time of 24.80s. She was followed by Damor Tejal Amaraji of Gujarat, who claimed silver with 25.80s, and Odisha’s Janaki Oram, who took bronze with a time of 30.00s.

In the Women’s 200m T35, Preeti Pal from Uttar Pradesh continued her golden run with a first-place finish in 31.40s. Avani from Haryana won silver with 44.20s, and Sunetra from Rajasthan clinched bronze with a time of 58.50s.

The field events witnessed dominance from Haryana in the Men’s Club Throw F32 & F51, where Dharambir claimed gold with a best of 30.37 meters, edging past Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar, who completed a clean sweep for the state.

In the Men’s Discus Throw F37, Haryana’s Haney threw a stunning 53.81 meters for gold, while Bhavishay (Haryana) and Boby (Delhi) completed the podium.

Track events saw exceptional speed from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tingong Wangpan Nokkai, who won the Men’s 200m T35 in 27.80s, just ahead of Vinay from Haryana and Abhishek Babasa Jadhav of Maharashtra.

The Men’s 200m T44 was won by Haryana’s Sandeep with a time of 24.50s, followed by Vinay Kumar Lal from Chandigarh and Rahul Saini from Haryana.

In the Men’s Long Jump T42 & T63, Rajasthan’s Mahendra Gurjar took gold with a leap of 5.73 meters, while Solairaj Dharamraj of SSCB soared to 7.32 meters to win the T44 & T64 division.

Gujarat’s Bhavanaben Chaudhary Ajabaji claimed top honours in the Men’s Javelin Throw F12, F13 & F46, followed by Amisha Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Kipa Mero Kipa Tara (Arunachal Pradesh).

On the women’s side, Keerthika Jayachandran of Tamil Nadu dominated the Javelin F33–F54, winning gold. Dipika Rani (Uttar Pradesh) won silver and Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadav (Maharashtra) took bronze. Keerthika also secured bronze in the Women’s Discus Throw F51–F54, where Delhi’s Suvarna Raj won gold and Haryana’s Kanchan Lakhani took silver.

In Javelin F55 & F56, Suchitra Parida from Odisha earned gold, Garima Joshi of Uttarakhand took silver, and Fatima Khatoon of Uttar Pradesh claimed bronze.

The Women’s Shot Put F57 was won by Sharmila from Haryana with a powerful 9.77 meters, followed by Shilpa Kanchugarkoppalu (Karnataka) and Mir Sadika Sikandar (Gujarat).

Closing out the day, Odisha’s Jayanti Behera blazed through the Women’s 200m T37, T46 & T47, winning gold in 27.90s. Bhavani Valasamgari (Andhra Pradesh) won silver in 29.30s, and Mafi from Haryana took bronze in 31.10s.

As the curtains fell on the two-day championship, the event stood out not only as a selection ground for the upcoming New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships but also as a celebration of talent, resilience, and sporting spirit. With record performances, new talents, and consistent champions, Indian para athletics is firmly on the rise.