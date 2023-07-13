Para Shooting World Cup: India tops medal tally, Rudransh wins another gold

Young Para-shooter Rudransh Khandelwal added a second gold medal to his name, clinching the top podium place in P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 category on the concluding day of the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup on Wednesday.



India finished the tournament with 17 medals, including seven gold, six silver, and four bronze. India topped the medal tally among 35 participating countries in the World Cup.

The 16-year-old Rudransh defeated the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Manish Narwal with a score of 240.6. Narwal clinched silver with 236.4 points, while Santosh Gadhe made it an all-India affair by winning the bronze with a score of 211.7.

Rudransh was placed eighth and last in qualification with 557 points, while Narwal was the leader with 571 points. But the 16-year-old Rudransh, who had also won the P4 Mixed 50m pistol SH1 gold on July 10, was unbeatable in the finals.



He shot an amazing 49.7 in the last series to get the better of Narwal in the finals.

🇮🇳 ends Osijek WSPS World Cup 🔫 with 🥈



Rubina Francis wins🥈in the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event 🥳



With this, Team 🇮🇳 brings home 7⃣🥇, 6⃣🥈& 4⃣🥉in total.



Many congratulations to Rubina & Team 🥳 Well done👏 pic.twitter.com/iZlP7eyOTi — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 12, 2023

Rubina Francis won the last medal for India as she clinched silver in the P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 category, with a score of 232.3 in the finals. Hungarian Krisztina David won the gold with a score of 234.7.



Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara had earlier won gold in the R2 10m Air Rifle SH1 category.

Swaroop Unha,lkar too had bagged a gold earlier in the World Cup with a score of 245.9 in men's 10m air rifle standing SH1 beating his Hungarian competitor Csaba Rescsik by a difference of 0.9 points.