Sheetal Devi named World Archery Para Archer of the Year 2025

India’s Sheetal Devi has been named the Para Archer of the Year 2025 by World Archery, recognising a standout season that included a historic world championship victory and multiple international medals.



The 19-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir made history by becoming the first female armless archer to win gold at the World Para Archery Championships. She secured the top podium finish in the women’s compound individual event held in Gwangju, South Korea, marking a landmark achievement in the sport.

Born without arms, Sheetal has developed a unique technique, using her feet, legs, and shoulder to draw and release the bow. Her performance at the World Championships also included a silver medal in the women’s team event and a bronze in the mixed team category, completing a full set of medals at the competition.

Consistent success across major international events

In addition to her world title, Sheetal has delivered consistent results at the highest level. She won a bronze medal in the mixed team event at the Paris Paralympics and previously secured individual silver medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games and the 2023 Asian Championships in Bangkok.

World Archery, in its official statement, highlighted her “breakthrough season” as the basis for the award, which honours exceptional performances and contributions to the sport over the year.

"Nominated alongside the best para archers in the world... and now named the best para archer by @worldarchery - this one feels deeply personal. A heart filled with gratitude, with emotion, with everything this journey has held. Thank you," Sheetal, wrote on her social media platforms.

The World Archery Awards, introduced in 2011, celebrate excellence across multiple categories, including individual and team achievements. The 2025 edition featured eight award categories, recognising athletes, teams, and contributors who shaped the international archery season.